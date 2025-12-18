Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'unlikely' to spend £25m on Serie A striker in January

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 13:22

Leeds United are reportedly set to move away from a potential January swoop for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez.

The 24-year-old forward has been linked to a number of Premier League clubs in recent times, including high-flying Sunderland.

Despite a brilliant start to the term and recent derby success over Newcastle United, the Black Cats are not resting on their laurels.

Gimenez has struggled at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign and is currently in the medical room of the Rossoneri due to an ankle problem.

The Mexico international has managed just nine Serie A appearances for Milan this term, failing to provide a goal contribution.

Leeds 'unlikely' to move for Gimenez in January

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have revised their transfer strategy ahead of the winter trading point.

The report claims that the Whites no longer view the addition of another striker as a top priority following a formation change.

On top of this, it is understood that Leeds would be unable to afford the price tag of Gimenez, who is valued at around £25m.

It is believed that Daniel Farke's side will be looking to secure a new forward on a short-term loan deal in the New Year.

The Yorkshire outfit will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League during a clash with Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Calvert-Lewin changing plans

Following a slow start to life at Elland Road, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has burst into goalscoring form for Leeds.

The ex-Everton attacker has bagged four strikes in as many matches recently, including against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

With Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha partnering well in attack, it is understandable why Leeds have altered their January plans.