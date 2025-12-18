Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 18 Dec 2025 13:02

Bolton Wanderers make the trip to Adams Park to face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will keep them in the hunt for the automatic promotion places.

At a time when Bolton sit in fourth position in the League One table, Wycombe are down in 12th after losing momentum in recent matches.

Match preview

After initially kick-starting Wycombe's season and guiding them away from a relegation battle, Michael Duff and his players have lost their way in recent matches.

The Chairboys have recorded just one win from seven matches in all competitions, a 3-2 triumph over promotion-chasing Lincoln City on November 22.

Since then, Wycombe have scored just once in five games and failed to net in their last four outings across three different tournaments.

Perhaps most notably, they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Exeter City who prevailed 4-0. Had Wycombe won, they would have drawn Manchester City away in the third round.

While a three-game losing streak was ended with a goalless draw at Burton Albion last time out, Duff's team are now seven points adrift of the playoffs.

On a positive note, Wycombe boast the sixth-best home record in the division with 17 points from 10 games ahead of facing one of the form teams in League One.

© Imago / Focus Images

Most of Bolton's success has come in home fixtures, yet significant improvements have been made on their travels with seven points coming from their last three away games.

Those points were achieved from a triple-header of Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and Mansfield Town, yet Bolton have incredibly only netted seven times in nine away league matches.

Furthermore, they were dumped out of the FA Cup by a 4-0 scoreline, losing at League Two title-chasers Swindon Town.

Despite that setback, Bolton are one of just two teams - the other being Wigan Athletic - that have avoided defeat in their last six matches in League One.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W D W D L D

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

W D L L L D

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W W D D W W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

D D W L W W

Team News

© Imago

Duff will keep changes to his Wycombe XI down to a minimum after the point earned at Burton.

Donnell McNeilly could return in the final third as a replacement for Alex Lowry, while Junior Quitirna is pushing for a chance ahead of Sam Bell.

As for Bolton, Schumacher will likely make several alterations with three of his substitutes against Exeter contributing a goal or assist.

Kyle Dempsey, Thierry Gale and Sam Dalby are all in contention for spots in midfield and attack, with Mason Burstow potentially dropping out.

Jordi Osei-Tutu could also be recalled at right-back if Schumacher wants to further tinker with his starting lineup.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Mullins; Onyedinma, Woodrow, Bell; McNeily

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Christie, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Dempsey; Cozier-Duberry, Forss, Gale; Dalby

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

With goals proving difficult to come by of late, Wycombe are the underdogs for this contest. However, we feel that Duff's team will produce a much-improved performance on familiar territory to earn a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.