Preview: Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 27 Nov 2025 14:59 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:24

Rotherham United will be looking to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in League One when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Hamshaw's side currently sit 12th in the league and are just one place below the Chairboys on goal difference, with Michael Duff's side on a similar unbeaten run that has lasted seven games.

Match preview

Rotherham are in excellent form at the moment and just three points separate them from the playoffs, with Hamshaw masterminding a remarkable rise up the table in recent weeks.

The Millers were in the bottom four in October after managing just two wins in their first nine games, but they have since picked up four victories and four draws to move clear of the relegation zone.

Even more impressive is the fact that Rotherham have been dealing with an injury crisis that left them missing almost all of their centre-backs, with 20-year-old Hamish Douglas stepping up and starring after spending last season on loan in the National League North with Warrington Town.

Rotherham also boast a brilliant home record this season, having suffered just one defeat at the New York Stadium in the league, while Wycombe have only managed one away league victory.

© Imago

Wycombe are also enjoying an impressive run of form under Duff, having amassed five wins, three draws and just one defeat since he replaced Mike Dodds in September.

The Chairboys have risen from 20th to 11th since Duff took charge and they have been free-scoring in recent weeks, netting 10 goals in their last four league games.

A late goal from Jack Grimmer earned them a 3-2 victory over promotion contenders Lincoln City last weekend and Wycombe will also be buoyed by the fact that they have an outstanding record against Rotherham.

The Millers have managed just one victory in 15 meetings since 2001, with Wycombe beating them 3-2 at the New York Stadium last season.

Rotherham United League One form:

W W D W D D

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

W L D W D D

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W D W W D W

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

D W W W D W

Team News

© Imago

Rotherham's defensive crisis appears to be easing, with Tom Holmes returning to action against Reading last week after recovering from a knee injury.

Sean Raggett is also set to feature against Wycombe after missing their last five games across all competitions with a quad problem, while Jamal Baptiste is expected to return from a hamstring issue for the following match against Blackpool.

Lenny Agbaire and Zak Jules remain sidelined with groin and hamstring injuries respectively, while veteran striker Jordan Hugill is set to start despite a lingering ankle problem.

Hugill was joined up front by midfielder Josh Benson against Reading, with fellow strikers Sam Nombe, Martin Sherif, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode all currently injured.

Wycombe, meanwhile, will be without the likes of Josh Scowen and George Abbott who are out of action with ACL and quad injuries respectively.

Defender Niall Huggins has made two appearances off the bench since recovering from knee surgery and could make his first start since October against Rotherham.

Winger Sam Bell is Wycombe's top scorer in the league with six strikes and he will be hoping to continue his good recent form, having netted five goals in his last seven league games.

Midfielder Luke Leahy has also been key for Wycombe this season, with only Bolton Wanderers star Amario Cozier-Duberry notching more assists than his five, and the 33-year-old is set to start his 18th consecutive league match this season.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Douglas, James; Hall, Spence, McWilliams, Gore, Powell; Benson, Hugill

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Henderson; Onyedinma, Mullins, Bell; Woodrow

We say: Rotherham United 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Although both teams are in great form, we are backing Rotherham to triumph due to their excellent record at home and the fact Wycombe have largely struggled on their travels this season.

