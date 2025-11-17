Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United's loan players have performed in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Manchester United currently have 18 players out on loan, including some first-team stars, while a number of youngsters are also gaining valuable experience in the early stages of their careers.

A number will be leaving Old Trafford during next summer's transfer window, but there are also some very talented teenagers on the following list who could potentially break into the first team next term.

Here, Sports Mole take a closer look at how Man United's loan players have been performing this season.

Hojlund expressed a desire to remain with Man United last summer, but the Red Devils had made up their mind, with the Denmark international no longer in the club's plans after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

Napoli signed the 22-year-old on an initial loan, but there is an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for a fee in the region of £38m, so his time at Man United is over unless there is an incredible turn of events.

Hojlund has scored four goals in 10 appearances for Napoli this season, including two goals in three Champions League appearances.

In total, the striker represented Man United on 95 occasions, scoring 26 goals and registering six assists, including 14 goals and three assists in 62 outings in the Premier League.

Rashford has excelled on loan at Barcelona, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in 16 appearances for the Catalan outfit, including four goals and two assists in four Champions League matches.

Barcelona have the option to sign the England international on a permanent basis next summer for a transfer fee in the region of £30m, and that is expected to take place.

Rashford's relationship with Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is seemingly beyond repair, and it is highly unlikely that the attacker will turn out for the Red Devils again.

Sancho's loan move to Villa has been an absolute disaster, with the Englishman failing to score or register an assist in eight appearances, while he has only featured on four occasions in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old's contract at Man United is due to expire at the end of the season, and there is a strong chance that he will leave on a free transfer, which is some turn of events considering the potential that he showed early in his career.

Sancho will go down as one of the club's worst-ever signings.

Onana joined Trabzonspor on loan before the end of the Turkish transfer window, with the Cameroon international being dropped as Man United's number one goalkeeper at the start of the season.

The 29-year-old has made eight appearances for Trabzonspor, conceding seven goals and keeping three clean sheets, and there is a chance that he could join the Turkish team on a permanent transfer next summer.

Senne Lammens is currently Man United's number one goalkeeper.

Amass, 18, could be a future first-team star for Man United, and he has made an excellent impression on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making 11 appearances, scoring once.

The Englishman has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, and there is a strong chance that he will be in the first-team squad at Man United next term if he continues to make strong progress.

Toby Collyer - West Bromwich Albion



We're delighted to announce the signing of Toby Collyer on a season-long loan from @ManUtd! ✍️ Welcome to the Albion, Toby! ?

— West Bromwich Albion

Collyer left Man United for West Brom in the middle of August, and the 21-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Baggies since his arrival at the Hawthorns.

The midfielder, who is thought to be in Man United's long-term plans, recently missed four Championship matches due to an injury, but he returned off the bench against Oxford United on November 8.

Radek Vitek - Bristol City



You've voted Radek Vítek as Pick of the Match! ?

— Bristol City FC

Vitek has been an excellent performer for Bristol City during the 2025-26 campaign, making 15 appearances in the Championship, keeping five clean sheets and only conceding 18.

“My trust, my belief in him, is at a very high level,” Bristol City boss Gerhard Struber recently said. “I’ve worked also with very many good goalkeepers in the last few years, also in the Champions League, but Radek Vitek, his profile has a big future.

“He’s a Premier League goalkeeper in the future. For me, it’s not a second opinion. Of course, he has to grow and also he has to develop, but the profile shows me clearly that he can be a goalkeeper in the highest league in England.”

Considering the uncertainty in the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford, Man United could potentially bring the 22-year-old in as a number two for the 2025-26 campaign.

Elyh Harrison - Shrewsbury Town



Elyh Harrison has been called up to England Under-20s for their friendly with Japan Under-20s at 7:30pm on Friday, November 14 ? Congratulations on your call-up, Elyh!

— Shrewsbury Town FC

Harrison has made six League Two appearances for Shrewsbury this season, but he lost his spot between the sticks in the middle of September and has since been on the bench.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper could potentially return to Man United in January and then spend the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at another club in the Football League.

Sonny Aljofree - Notts County



ℹ️ Sonny Aljofree has joined Notts County on a season-long loan. Best of luck in League Two, Sonny — we'll be following your progress with interest ?

— Manchester United

Aljofree is currently on loan at Notts County in League Two, with the 20-year-old making 11 appearances for the fourth-tier outfit during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once.

The defender helped Man United win the FA Youth Cup in 2022, but he has lost his spot in the Notts County side since the middle of September and has recently struggled to make the matchday squad.

Louis Jackson - Solihull Moors



ℹ️ Louis Jackson has joined Solihull Moors on loan for 2025/26. Best of luck, Louis ?

— Manchester United

Jackson arrived on loan at Solihull Moors at the end of August, and the 20-year-old has made two appearances for his National League outfit, which came at the start of the season.

The centre-back has not been in the squad since the start of October, and it would be a surprise if he remained on loan with Solihull for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Habeeb Ogunneye - Newport County



ℹ️ Habeeb Ogunneye has joined Newport County on loan for the 2025/26 season. We look forward to watching your progress in League Two, Habeeb! ?

— Manchester United

Ogunneye has been a key player for Newport County this season, featuring on 19 occasions in all competitions, including 14 outings in League Two, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

The 20-year-old is a highly-rated defender who is capable of featuring at both full-back and centre-back, but it does appear that his long-term future will be away from Amorim's side.

Dan Gore - Rotherham United



A season at Rotherham awaits for Dan Gore ?️ Best of luck in League One, Dan! ?

— Manchester United

Gore has been a vital player for Rotherham this season, only missing one of their matches in League One, and he provided his first assist of the season against Lincoln City on November 8.

The 21-year-old is unlikely to have a long-term future at Old Trafford, but there will not be a shortage of interest in the talented midfielder come the end of the campaign.

Jack Moorhouse - Leyton Orient



We are thrilled to announce the season-long loan signing of Jack Moorhouse, who joins the O's from Manchester United ✍️ Welcome to Leyton Orient, Jack! ❤️

— Leyton Orient FC

Moorhouse made the move on loan to Orient in August, and the central midfielder has featured on 12 occasions in League One, making a positive impression in the third tier of English football.

However, the 19-year-old has found it difficult to secure starts in recent weeks, and he has not even been in Orient's squad for two of their last five matches in League One.

Ethan Ennis - Fleetwood Town



#mufc loanee, Ethan Ennis making his second EFL start for Town. ?

— Fleetwood Town Football Club

Ennis has had a positive impact at Fleetwood this season, scoring twice and registering one assist in 14 appearances, including one goal in 10 outings in League Two.

The 20-year-old only has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and it remains to be seen whether he signs a new deal with the 20-time English champions.

Ethan Williams - Falkirk



? We would like to wish a very happy birthday to Ethan Williams, who turns 20 today! ? Belated birthday wishes also go to Keelan Adams, who turned 24 yesterday! Enjoy your celebrations, lads! ?

— Falkirk FC

Attacker Williams was involved for Man United during pre-season, famously scoring against Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series, but the 20-year-old was then sent on loan to Falkirk.

The forward has scored once and registered three assists in nine appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, proving to be an important player for the club since his arrival.

Wheatley has featured on 17 occasions for Northampton during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice and registering two assists, with the 19-year-old a regular for his League One club.

The striker has featured on four occasions for Man United's first team, but it remains to be seen whether the Englishman has a long-term future at Old Trafford due to the competition in that area of the field.



On-loan forward Enzo Kana-Biyik scored his first senior goal on Sunday ✅⚽️

— Manchester United

Kana-Biyik made the move to Man United on a free transfer over the summer after his contract with Le Havre expired, and he was immediately sent on loan to Lausanne Sport.

The highly-rated striker has made 10 appearances for Lausanne Sport this season, scoring once, with his first senior goal coming against FC Sion in Switzerland's top flight on November 9.

Kana-Biyik could become a first-team player for the 20-time English champions next season.

Joe Hugill - Barnet



A HUG-E signing ? Barnet FC are thrilled to announce the signing of centre-forward Joe Hugill on a season-long loan!

— Barnet FC ?

Hugill started Barnet's opening two matches of the season against Fleetwood and Bromley, but he has been absent since the start of August due to a an injury.

The 22-year-old has had recent loan spells with Altrincham, Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic and Carlisle United, but it remains to be seen whether he will continue on loan at Barnet past January, with his long-term fitness unclear.

The striker is yet to make his first-team debut for the 20-time English champions.