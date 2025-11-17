Man United loan watch: Marcus Rashford revival, Jadon Sancho struggles, Harry Amass proving a point

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United's loan players have performed in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Manchester United currently have 18 players out on loan, including some first-team stars, while a number of youngsters are also gaining valuable experience in the early stages of their careers.

A number will be leaving Old Trafford during next summer's transfer window, but there are also some very talented teenagers on the following list who could potentially break into the first team next term.

Here, Sports Mole take a closer look at how Man United's loan players have been performing this season.


Rasmus Hojlund - Napoli

Rasmus Hojlund of Napoli pictured in October 2025

Hojlund expressed a desire to remain with Man United last summer, but the Red Devils had made up their mind, with the Denmark international no longer in the club's plans after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

Napoli signed the 22-year-old on an initial loan, but there is an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for a fee in the region of £38m, so his time at Man United is over unless there is an incredible turn of events.

Hojlund has scored four goals in 10 appearances for Napoli this season, including two goals in three Champions League appearances.

In total, the striker represented Man United on 95 occasions, scoring 26 goals and registering six assists, including 14 goals and three assists in 62 outings in the Premier League.


Marcus Rashford - Barcelona

Marcus Rashford signing for Barcelona on July 23, 2025

Rashford has excelled on loan at Barcelona, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in 16 appearances for the Catalan outfit, including four goals and two assists in four Champions League matches.

Barcelona have the option to sign the England international on a permanent basis next summer for a transfer fee in the region of £30m, and that is expected to take place.

Rashford's relationship with Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is seemingly beyond repair, and it is highly unlikely that the attacker will turn out for the Red Devils again.


Jadon Sancho - Aston Villa

Aston Villa winger Jadon Sancho in September 2025.

Sancho's loan move to Villa has been an absolute disaster, with the Englishman failing to score or register an assist in eight appearances, while he has only featured on four occasions in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old's contract at Man United is due to expire at the end of the season, and there is a strong chance that he will leave on a free transfer, which is some turn of events considering the potential that he showed early in his career.

Sancho will go down as one of the club's worst-ever signings.


Andre Onana - Trabzonspor

Andre Onana of Trabzonspor is seen during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor

Onana joined Trabzonspor on loan before the end of the Turkish transfer window, with the Cameroon international being dropped as Man United's number one goalkeeper at the start of the season.

The 29-year-old has made eight appearances for Trabzonspor, conceding seven goals and keeping three clean sheets, and there is a chance that he could join the Turkish team on a permanent transfer next summer.

Senne Lammens is currently Man United's number one goalkeeper.


Harry Amass - Sheffield Wednesday

Harry Amass on loan for Sheffield Wednesday against Southampton, on November 8, 2025

Amass, 18, could be a future first-team star for Man United, and he has made an excellent impression on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making 11 appearances, scoring once.

The Englishman has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, and there is a strong chance that he will be in the first-team squad at Man United next term if he continues to make strong progress.


Toby Collyer - West Bromwich Albion


Collyer left Man United for West Brom in the middle of August, and the 21-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Baggies since his arrival at the Hawthorns.

The midfielder, who is thought to be in Man United's long-term plans, recently missed four Championship matches due to an injury, but he returned off the bench against Oxford United on November 8.


Radek Vitek - Bristol City



Elyh Harrison - Shrewsbury Town



Sonny Aljofree - Notts County



Louis Jackson - Solihull Moors



Habeeb Ogunneye - Newport County



Dan Gore - Rotherham United



Jack Moorhouse - Leyton Orient



Ethan Ennis - Fleetwood Town



Ethan Williams - Falkirk



Ethan Wheatley - Northampton Town



Enzo Kana-BiyikLausanne Sport



Joe Hugill - Barnet


