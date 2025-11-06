Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Rotherham United and Lincoln City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rotherham United will be keen to continue their impressive form when they host fifth-placed Lincoln City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

The Millers are welcoming back a number of players from injury and are looking to close the gap on the playoffs, while Lincoln’s form has dropped off in recent weeks after an excellent start.

Match preview

Rotherham endured a poor start to the season, picking up just two wins from their opening nine league games to leave them languishing in the relegation zone at the start of October.

However, they have since picked up three wins and two draws to move within touching distance of the playoffs.

Manager Matt Hamshaw has had to contend with an injury crisis in recent weeks, with striker Jordan Hugill forced to deputise at centre-back on occasion, but a number of players returned to action as they drew 2-2 with Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Lincoln, meanwhile, were flying high after an outstanding start that saw them pick up six wins, three draws and just one defeat in their first 10 league games.

However, their form has since dropped off and Michael Skubala’s men have managed one win in their last four league matches.

Lincoln were also knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend on penalties by League Two side Salford City, meaning they have now failed to win their last three matches away from home.

Team News

Joe Rafferty, Lenny Agbaire, Kian Spence and Josh Benson all returned from injury against Burton, while Reece James and Hamish Douglas were both able to start after recovering from knocks they picked up in the previous match against Swindon.

However, the likes of Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste, Marvin Kaleta, Tom Holmes, Kion Etete, Liam Kelly and Josh Kayode are all expected to remain sidelined.

Hamshaw will be delighted to have more options at his disposal for the Lincoln clash as Rotherham look to climb into the top ten with a win.

Lincoln captain Tendayi Darikwa will be a big loss for the visitors, with the right-back suspended for the trip to Rotherham after he was sent off against Salford.

However, there are no fresh injury concerns for the Imps, which means Skubala will be able to field a side close to full strength.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Douglas, James; Martha, McWilliams, Spence, Gore, Powell; Hugill, Nombe

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Lembikisa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Bayliss, McGrandles; Street, Draper, House; Collins

We say: Rotherham United 2-1 Lincoln City

Rotherham are in better form than Lincoln and will be buoyed by the return of several players and a dramatic late comeback against Burton in midweek, which saw Douglas score a 96th-minute equaliser.

Although Lincoln remain in the promotion race, their inconsistent recent form and the fact they have only beaten Rotherham once at home since 1958 means we are backing the Millers to pick up all three points.

