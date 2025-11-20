Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Reading and Rotherham United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

New Reading boss Leam Richardson is set for a reunion with Rotherham United when the Millers make the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Rotherham currently sit 11th in the League One table and are unbeaten in their last seven games, while the Royals are 18th and just three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Richardson returned to management with Reading after 18 months away from football following his sacking by Rotherham.

The 46-year-old had a torrid time in charge of the Millers, managing just two wins in 24 games, and he was axed after relegation to League One was confirmed in April 2024.

Richardson has replaced Reading legend Noel Hunt in the dugout with the Royals stuck in a relegation dogfight and promptly won his first league game in charge, with an early goal from Charlie Savage enough to defeat a Stevenage side who are challenging for promotion.

Reading will be keen to build on that victory with a win over Rotherham and there is plenty of quality at Richardson’s disposal, including the likes of Lewis Wing, Paddy Lane, Paudie O’Connor and Joel Pereira.

However, Rotherham are on an impressive run of form and Matt Hamshaw’s side will be keen to continue their rise up the table.

After a poor start to the season which saw them suffer six losses and pick up just two wins in their opening nine games, Rotherham have earned four wins and three draws from their last seven in a remarkable turnaround.

The visitors are currently dealing with an injury crisis, with veteran striker Jordan Hugill becoming the latest casualty after he picked up a knock in their last game against Luton.

Several players are expected to return soon, though, and that will come as a major boost to Hamshaw and Rotherham.

Reading League One form:

D D L W D W

Reading form (all competitions):

D L W D D W

Rotherham United League One form:

W W W D W D

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

W W D D W D

Team News

Andy Rinomhota could make his first appearance for Reading since 2022 after rejoining the club on a free transfer last month.

Striker Jack Marriott, who has scored five goals in seven league games since joining from Wrexham, remains a doubt after missing the last three fixtures and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is expected to continue up front as a result.

Defender Finley Burns and midfielders Liam Fraser and Ben Elliot are also likely to miss the game.

Rotherham are set to welcome back former Reading defender Tom Holmes after his recovery from a knee injury, while Jamal Baptiste, Sean Raggett and Zak Jules are also closing in on returns.

However, forwards Sam Nombe, Martin Sherif, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode remain out of action and Hugill is a major doubt after rolling his ankle against Luton last weekend.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Stevens; Abrefa, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Wing, Savage; Kyerewaa, Elliott, Lane; Ehibhatiomhan

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Holmes, James; Hall, Gore, Benson, Spence, Powell; McWilliams, Ayres

We say: Reading 1-1 Rotherham United

Reading are something of an unknown quantity under their new manager and will be buoyed by their victory over Stevenage.

Rotherham are in impressive form, but the fact they do not have any fit senior strikers means we are backing a draw.

