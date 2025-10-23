Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Peterborough United and Blackpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Peterborough United welcome Blackpool to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a crucial clash between two sides looking to climb away from the foot of the League One table.

Both teams have endured challenging starts to the campaign, with the hosts showing signs of improvement while the visitors begin a new chapter under recently-appointed manager Ian Evatt.

Match preview

Despite another unconvincing display, Peterborough United managed to secure their third win of the season last weekend with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Archie Collins’s 65th-minute strike proved the difference between the sides, but Duncan Ferguson’s men were forced to dig deep late on after Tom Lees was dismissed in the 81st minute, leaving the hosts to defend their slender lead with 10 men.

That narrow success against the Brewers means the Posh have now collected nine points from their last five matches — a notable improvement considering they had earned just a single point from their opening eight fixtures.

This recent upturn has lifted the Cambridgeshire club off the foot of the League One table and within three points of safety. However, supporters remain unconvinced by their performances, and the statistics underline why.

Peterborough have scored the fewest goals in the division, finding the net only nine times, and possess the fourth-worst defensive record with 20 goals conceded. The only sides with weaker defences are Leyton Orient, Plymouth Argyle, and Saturday’s visitors, Blackpool.

The Tangerines, who had been without a permanent manager for 17 days following the dismissal of Steve Bruce earlier this month, currently sit bottom of the table. This week, the club turned to a familiar face by appointing former player Evatt in an effort to halt their decline.

Evatt made 230 appearances for the Lancashire side between 2006 and 2013, including 38 in the Premier League during the 2010–11 campaign, when Blackpool earned 39 points but were relegated after just one season in the top flight.

More recently, the 43-year-old enjoyed a five-year spell in charge of Bolton Wanderers, guiding them to promotion from League Two in his first season and winning the EFL Trophy two years later, before being dismissed earlier this year.

Evatt now returns to Bloomfield Road with a significant challenge ahead of him. His new side have yet to win away from home this season and have collected just two victories in League One, leaving them in desperate need of a turnaround.



Peterborough United League One form: LWWLLW



Peterborough United form (all competitions):

WWLWLW

Blackpool League One form:

WLDLLD

Blackpool form (all competitions):

LDLLWD

Team News

Jacob Mendy, who sustained a groin injury in training last week ahead of Peterborough’s trip to the Pirelli Stadium, is expected to face an extended spell on the sidelines, according to Ferguson.

The Posh boss will also be without centre-back Lees, who serves a one-match suspension after receiving two yellow cards and a subsequent dismissal against Burton Albion.

Long-term absentees Sam Hughes, Rio Adebisi and Declan Frith remain unavailable as they continue their respective recoveries.

David Okagbue is likely to slot in on the right side of a back three to replace Lees, while Abraham Odoh could be handed a start in place of Mendy.

Newly appointed Blackpool manager Evatt may look to make a few tactical tweaks in his first game in charge but will have to contend with an extensive injury list.

Danny Imray, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor all remain sidelined, while both Albie Morgan and Michael Ihiekwe will also miss out despite their injuries being less severe than initially feared.

Scott Banks and Fraser Horsfall seem the most likely changes Evatt will make as he continues to assess his side’s capabilities.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Okagbue, Nevett, O'Connor; Kioso, Collins, Garbett, Woods, Odoh; Morgan, Lindgren

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Lyons, Horsfall, Casey, Ashworth; Bowler, Evans, Banks, Hamilton; Fletcher, Bloxham

We say: Peterborough United 2-1 Blackpool

Peterborough’s recent upturn in results has helped lift spirits, but their performances remain far from convincing. With home advantage and growing confidence, the Posh may just edge out a Blackpool side still adapting to life under Evatt.

However, the visitors possess enough attacking quality to make this a closely-fought contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ryan Aird Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email