Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Burton Albion and Blackpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Blackpool will be hoping to pick up three consecutive league wins for the first time this season when they take on Burton Albion in League One on Saturday.

Just four points separate the two teams and Blackpool could move out of the relegation zone with a win, while Burton are looking to build on last week’s huge victory over promotion chasers Bradford City.

Match preview

New Blackpool boss Ian Evatt replaced Steve Bruce in the dugout last month with the club bottom of League One, having picked up just two wins in 13 league games, and the former Bolton manager has made an immediate impact.

Wins over Peterborough United and Cardiff City have provided a major boost, while they also advanced in the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United.

Blackpool did suffer their first defeat under Evatt in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday when they were beaten 2-1 by Tranmere Rovers, but that was a much-changed side and they will be full of confidence heading into Saturday’s clash.

Striker Ashley Fletcher could prove key for the visitors, having netted three goals and notched one assist in three appearances under Evatt.

Burton, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their last seven league games and will be keen to put more distance between themselves and the bottom four by beating Blackpool.

However, Gary Bowyer’s side have a much better record away from home than at the Pirelli Stadium, having picked up just seven points from seven games at home as opposed to 12 points from eight games while on the road.

A win on Saturday would be Burton’s third league victory at home this season and the hosts will be buoyed their 2-1 win over second-placed Bradford last weekend.

Charlie Webster has been Burton’s most important player so far this season, with the midfielder making nine goal contributions in 15 league games, and he will once again be crucial to their chances against Blackpool.

Burton Albion League One form:

D W L W D W

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L W W D W L

Blackpool League One form:

D L L D W W

Blackpool form (all competitions):

W D W W W L

Team News

Burton will be without defender Toby Sibbick after he was called up by Uganda for their friendly match against Morocco on Tuesday and Jasper Moon could replace him at the back.

Terence Vancooten, Jack Hazlehurst and Dylan Williams have all stepped up their injury recovery in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to feature against Blackpool.

Striker Jake Beesley will be another important figure for Bowyer’s side, having made six goal contributions so far this season, and the 28-year-old will have a point to prove against Blackpool after leaving them for Burton over the summer.

Franco Ravizzoli is set to start in goal for Blackpool, with first-choice goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Danny Imray, James Husband, Niall Ennis, Dale Taylor and Albie Morgan are all currently sidelined with injuries, while Josh Bowler and Hayden Coulson are doubts after picking up knocks against Cardiff.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Moon, Godwin-Malife, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Webster, Evans, Armer; Shade, Beesley

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Ravizzoli; Casey, Horsfall, Ihiekwe; Hamilton, Honeyman, Hansson, Brown, Ashworth; Bloxham, Fletcher

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Blackpool

Blackpool look rejuvenated under Evatt and we are backing them to pick up all three points against a Burton side that have struggled at home so far this season. It should be a hard-fought affair, but Blackpool should have enough to emerge victorious.

