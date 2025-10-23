Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AFC Wimbledon will be looking to maintain their incredible League One run on Saturday when they host Burton Albion at Plough Lane.

The Dons, unbeaten in their last six league matches, sit fourth in the table, while the Brewers remain in the relegation zone in 22nd.

Match preview

Wimbledon enter their 14th League One matchweek aiming to extend a remarkable run that has seen them take 16 points from the last 18 available.

Johnnie Jackson's men have won eight, drawn one and lost four of their opening 13 games, moving to 25 points and sitting fourth in the standings.

Following a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions, the Dons have turned their season around and will be eyeing one of the promotion spots come the end of the campaign.

Last time out, two goals either side of half time were enough to overcome Plymouth Argyle and put them one point behind top-of-the-table Cardiff City.

Should results go their way on Saturday, Jackson's men could go top of League One, although nearby rivals still have games in hand.

Meanwhile, Burton Albion have shown some signs of recovery in recent weeks, with just one league defeat in their last four.

A notable away victory at Cardiff City was followed by a well-earned point at Doncaster and then a 3-0 home win over Bolton Wanderers.

Despite this, the Brewers remain in the bottom four with 12 points from 12 games.

Their recent form suggests there is a platform to build on, but they will need to improve their attacking potency, as their 10 goals scored is among the lowest in League One.

The two sides meet for the first time in more than three years, with Burton's last defeat to Wimbledon dating back to September 2014.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

WWWWDW

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

WWWWDW

Burton Albion League One form:

DLWDWL

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

LWDLWL

Team News

Wimbledon appear to have come through their 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle with no new injuries, allowing Jackson the option of selecting the same XI.

Myles Hippolyte marked his return from international duty with an assist last time out and is expected to start alongside Marcus Browne and Omar Bugiel across the front three again.

Burton Albion were not so fortunate in their 1-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

JJ McKiernan came off the bench just after half-time but was substituted 30 minutes later due to an injury and is likely to miss the trip to Plough Lane.

Dylan Williams is expected to retain his place on the left, with Tyrese Shade operating on the right.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson; Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Seddon; Browne, Hippolyte, Bugiel

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Delap, Hartridge, Armer; Evans; Shade, Webster, Williams; Beesley, Tavares

We say: AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Burton Albion

Wimbledon will be eager to continue their fantastic run and will fancy their chances against a Burton side averaging a point per game. With a strong defence and a front line that consistently finds the net, we believe the Dons will extend their unbeaten run to seven league matches and claim their ninth win of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email