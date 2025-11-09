Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Bromley and AFC Wimbledon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

This cross-division clash at the Copperjax Community Stadium on Tuesday will decide whether Bromley or AFC Wimbledon progress from Southern Group E of the EFL Trophy.

The Ravens are aiming for a third win in four games, while the Dons will be hoping to end their dire losing streak.

Match preview

Andy Woodman's Bromley are yet to outright triumph in any of their games in this competition, but after winning a shootout against Crystal Palace Under-21s in September, they are just one point behind their opponents and remain in with a serious chance of snatching the runners-up spot on matchday three.

Coming into Tuesday's contest, the Ravens have alternated between defeat and victory across their last six fixtures, and managed to beat Colchester United 2-0 in League Two on Saturday.

That triumph put Woodman's side ninth in the fourth tier, where their tally of 24 points sees them just one shy of seventh-placed Crewe Alexandra in their pursuit of promotion via the playoffs.

Turning their attention to the EFL Trophy, the hosts will take heart from their home record that features only one loss from their last seven games on their own turf, while also winning three and drawing three in a stretch that goes back to late August.

However, the Ravens' single defeat in that time was also their most recent outing at the Copperjax Community Stadium - a 2-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Bristol Rovers - and despite triumphing at the weekend, fans may be concerned by the fact that Bromley have not won back-to-back games without a penalty shootout in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Johnnie Jackson's Wimbledon are second in the group. and need just to avoid defeat this week to secure their spot in the round of 32.

That being said, the Dons come into this decider on the back of three consecutive losses, during which they have conceded eight goals and failed to score even once.

Most recently, Jackson's side were demolished 5-0 by Peterborough United on Saturday, a shocking culmination of a surprising turn of form considering that the promotion-hopefuls had won six of the seven fixtures prior to their current losing run.

In any case, Wimbledon remain seventh in League One, level on 25 points with sixth-placed Lincoln City, and just three points shy of top-of-the-table Stockport County.

Hoping to get back to winning ways, the visitors will see Tuesday's trip to face a lower-tier opponent as a golden opportunity to restart their momentum, and with three victories from their last four away games, fans will be confident of progressing in the EFL Trophy.

Bromley EFL Trophy form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

AFC Wimbledon EFL Trophy form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Team News

Bromley are likely to make slight alterations to the XI that lost to Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup, bringing in Sam Long between the sticks in place of Grant Smith, and 20-year-old Jemiah Umolu - who scored in that clash - starting up top, for example.

In front of the backup shot stopper, Deji Elerewe, Omar Sowunmi, and Idris Odutayo could form a back three, with Marcus Ifill and Mitchell Pinnock providing width from wing-back.

Further forward, midfielder Ben Thompson was substituted on against the Gas but only lasted five minutes before being forced off with an injury, though Jude Arthurs, Ashley Charles and Will Hondermarck should be available.

As for Wimbledon, goalkeeper Joe McDonnell has played in both of his side's EFL Trophy outings so far, and he will be part of a rearguard that features Riley Harbottle, Joe Lewis and Ryan Johnson at centre-back.

Up top, Antwoine Hackford and Omar Bugiel are set to form a strike partnership once again, supported from the flanks by Aron Sasu and Steve Seddon.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Long; Elerewe, Sowunmi, Odutayo; Ifill, Arthurs, Charles, Hondermarck, Pinnock; Cheek, Umolu

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

McDonnell; Harbottle, Lewis, Johnson; Sasu, Smith, Reeves, Maycock, Seddon; Hackford, Bugiel

We say: Bromley 1-2 AFC Wimbledon

Bromley have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but they could pose a threat to a potentially vulnerable Wimbledon side, so expect to see them on the scoresheet.

That being said, the visitors will be desperate to get back on track, and coming up against a lower-division opponent could give them the perfect opportunity to do so.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email