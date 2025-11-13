Preview:Bromley vs Barrow - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Bromley and Barrow, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bromley play host to Barrow on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could see them move into the playoff places in the League Two table.

At a time when the home side sit in ninth position, Barrow are down in 15th spot, just six points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

After a year of consolidation in their first season of League Two football, Bromley appear to have made the necessary improvements to mount a playoff bid this time around.

Collecting nine points from their last four matches has moved Andy Woodman's side to within five points of the leaders, albeit still only just sitting in the top 10.

Although Bromley recently went down 2-1 at Cambridge United, it represented just their third league defeat of 2025-26, that remaining the total over 15 matches.

Crewe Alexandra and Milton Keynes Dons - teams sitting above them in the standings - have been defeated by 1-0 and 2-1 scorelines respectively, before Bromley prevailed 2-0 away at Colchester United.

That all said, Bromley have recently suffered defeats to Bristol Rovers and AFC Wimbledon - both by 2-1 scorelines - in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively to emphasise that Woodman has a tough job on his hands to keep his team on an upward trajectory.

As for Barrow, Andy Whing will be delighted with the form of his team with just one defeat, which came in the EFL Trophy, being posted in the last 10 matches in all competitions.

Barrow successfully overcame National League North side Spennymoor in the FA Cup at the start of the month, while they are on a seven-match undefeated streak in League Two.

Three wins and four draws have been recorded during that period, creating some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone as well as moving to within six points of the playoffs.

Most notably, Barrow upset leaders Walsall on away territory on October 18, defying going down to 10 men in the process, although that has only been followed up by 2-2 draws at home to Barnet and Grimsby Town.

Despite their home struggles, Barrow have prevailed in three of their last five away games and have conceded just six goals in seven such fixtures.

Bromley League Two form:

L D W L W W

Bromley form (all competitions):

W L W L W L

Barrow League Two form:

W D D W D D

Barrow form (all competitions):

D W D W W D

Team News

Having made changes for the EFL Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon, Woodman could revert back to the team that defeated Colchester in the last league game.

Forward Michael Cheek scored his eight goal of the campaign in that fixture, while centre-back Omar Sowunmi made it four goals for the season.

Although playmaker Ben Krauhaus is pushing for a recall in the league after his assist last weekend, the 21-year-old will likely remain on the substitutes' bench.

Niall Canavan is in line to the Barrow XI, taking the place of Ben Jackson in the back three.

While Kane Hemmings also played his part in the comeback against Grimsby, Isaac Fletcher could retain his spot in the final third.

Josh Gordon possesses the unusual record of either scoring (two goals) or receiving a yellow card (four) in his last six appearances.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Ifill, Sowunmi, Elerewe, Odutayo; Charles; Whitely, Arthurs, Hondermarck, Pinnock; Cheek

Barrow possible starting lineup:

Stanway; Canavan, Raglan, Shipley; Whitfield, Harper, McCann, Newby; Mahoney, Fletcher; Gordon

We say: Bromley 1-1 Barrow

Although Bromley sit higher in the table, Barrow deserve plenty of respect for their prolonged unbeaten run. With that in mind, we feel that a low-scoring draw will play out, despite Barrow undertaking one of their longest trips of the season.

