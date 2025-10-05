Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Stevenage and Bromley, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stevenage will continue their EFL Trophy campaign on Tuesday, when they welcome Bromley to Lamex Stadium in their penultimate group game.

A victory for the hosts would be enough for progression from their four-team group given they have three points compared to third-placed Bromley's two, as well as the fact that fourth-placed Crystal Palace Under-21s have just one point after two matches.

Match preview

League One Stevenage beat Luton Town 2-0 on Saturday, a game in which they generated just 0.45 xG, though they restricted their opponents to just 0.7 xG.

Head coach Alex Revell will be delighted that his side kept their first clean sheet in five, but the victory was also important as it moved them to first place in the division, with the club moving a point ahead of second-placed Bradford City.

The Boro's record in front of goal has been excellent considering they have scored at least two goals in four of their five most recent fixtures, as well as in each of their past three.

Stevenage are unbeaten in six games - they drew once in that period - and a triumph on Tuesday would extend their winning streak to four matches.

Revell's side have been flawless at Lamex Stadium given they have won all five of their home outings this season, claiming as many victories as they had in their prior 15 competitive clashes at the ground.

Bromley were held to a 3-3 stalemate on Saturday when they faced Tranmere Rovers in League Two, and boss Andy Woodman will be disappointed that his side failed to hold onto 1-0 and 3-1 leads.

The visitors are 13th in the fourth tier with 15 points from 11 matchweeks, but supporters will take comfort from the fact their side are just three points from seventh-placed Cambridge United, who occupy the division's final promotion playoff spot.

Woodman's team have been poor at the back, conceding at least two goals in five of their past six in all competitions, picking the ball out of their own net 13 times in that period.

The Ravens are winless in five fixtures, with the club suffering two defeats while scoring on seven occasions.

Bromley 2-1 victory against Cheltenham Town on August 19 was their only win in their five away matches this term, and a loss on Tuesday would be their third consecutive defeat on the road.

Stevenage EFL Trophy form:





W





Stevenage form (all competitions):





W



W



D



W



W



W





Bromley EFL Trophy form:





W





Bromley form (all competitions):





W



D



L



D



L



D





Team News

Stevenage could name a similar starting lineup to the team that beat AFC Wimbledon 5-1 on September 2 in the EFL Trophy, with goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond likely to be shielded by centre-backs Dan Sweeney and Lewis Freestone.

Midfielders Ryan Doherty and Harvey White partnered each other against Wimbledon, and there is no reason to doubt their selection.

Striker Gassan Ahadme could be flanked by wide attackers Beryly Lubala and Phoenix Patterson.

The visitors may start with a back three consisting of Deji Elerewe, Byron Webster and Kyle Cameron.

Bromley forwards Ben Krauhaus, Corey Whitely and Nicke Kabamba could be supported by midfielders Ben Thompson and Alex Stepien-Iwumene.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Pattenden, Sweeney, Freestone, Butler; Doherty, White; Lubala, Malcolm, Patterson; Ahadme

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Long; Cameron, Webster, Elerewe; Taylor, Thompson, Stepien-Iwumene, Ilunga; Krauhaus, Whitely; Kabamba

We say: Stevenage 3-1 Bromley

Stevenage have been excellent in recent weeks, though they will encounter a visiting side in good goalscoring form.

While Bromley will be confident of netting on Tuesday, their defensive frailty makes it difficult to back them over the hosts, who have been strong at home.

