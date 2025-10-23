Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Stevenage and Bradford City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A new League One leader could emerge on Saturday afternoon when second-placed Stevenage welcome third-placed Bradford City to the Lamex Stadium.

With both sides level on 25 points and just one adrift of table-toppers Cardiff City, victory for either could prove pivotal in shaping the early title race.

Match preview

Stevenage have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, collecting eight wins from their opening 11 League One fixtures.

The Boro have suffered defeat just twice so far, both narrow 1-0 losses to Huddersfield Town and, most recently, Lincoln City in their previous outing.

Considering Alex Revell’s side managed only 15 league victories across the entire campaign last season, their current form highlights significant progress, and that setback at Lincoln appears to be little more than a temporary blip.

There may, however, be a slight cause for concern with Stevenage having taken points off only one other top-10 side, a 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town, while most of their victories have come against teams in the lower half of the table.

Even so, the Hertfordshire outfit can only beat what is put in front of them, and their performances suggest this is far from a fleeting run of good form.

Their EFL Trophy results further underline that momentum, having brushed aside AFC Wimbledon 5-1, Bromley 2-1 and Crystal Palace Under-21s 5-2.

Bradford City have also made a strong start to life back in League One after earning promotion from League Two at the end of last season.

It took seven league matches for the Bantams to suffer their first defeat, a 3-1 loss against Doncaster Rovers, but since then Graham Alexander’s side have remained unbeaten in the league and even recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over current leaders Cardiff City.

Despite their five-match unbeaten run in League One, Bradford are without a win in their last two outings following back-to-back 2-2 draws against Rotherham United and Barnsley.

Those results saw them slip out of the automatic promotion places, though they remain firmly in contention near the top of the table.

Stevenage League One form:

WDWWWL

Stevenage form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Bradford City League One form:

LWWWDD

Bradford City form (all competitions):

WLWDWD

Team News

Phoenix Patterson could be handed a start after scoring twice in midweek against Crystal Palace Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Barring any late fitness concerns, that may prove to be the only change made by Revell, who is expected to stick with a familiar lineup.

Dan Kemp, who extended his Stevenage contract until June 2028 earlier this week, is set to continue in the attacking midfield role, where his creativity and drive have been key to the Boro’s impressive start.

Bradford City will remain without defenders Curtis Tilt and Aden Baldwin on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Alexander has been dealt a further blow with Alex Pattison and Bobby Pointon both ruled out of the crucial clash between second and third.

Pattison was forced off in the first half against Barnsley with an Achilles issue, while Pointon has missed the last three games with a shoulder problem.

However, Matt Pennington could come back into contention after recovering from the concussion that has kept him out for the past three weeks.

These setbacks mean Alexander will need to make changes to his starting XI, with Jenson Metcalfe expected to come into midfield, while Pennington is likely to be named among the substitutes.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Sweeney, Goode, Freestone; Houghton, White; Patterson, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Byrne, McIntyre, Touray; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, Wright; Sarcevic, Humphrys; Swan

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Bradford City

Both sides have made impressive starts to the campaign, but Stevenage’s home record and attacking consistency could give them the edge.

Bradford’s injury concerns may disrupt their rhythm, especially with key creative players sidelined, while Revell’s men have shown confidence at the Lamex.

The Bantams are unlikely to make it easy, but Stevenage may just have enough to grind out another important victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ryan Aird Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email