Looking to move out of the relegation zone, Peterborough United play host to Stevenage in a League One clash on Tuesday night.

Aiming for their third successive league win, the Posh come into Tuesday's clash after an impressive 3-0 win over Stockport County, while Boro played out a goalless draw at home to Doncaster Rovers.

Match preview

Since replacing Darren Ferguson, who recently left the club for the fourth time, Luke Williams has had the perfect start to life as Peterborough United manager, winning four from four.

Out of action on the weekend, their last league game came on Thursday night, when they comprehensively beat high-flying Stockport County 3-0 at home.

Goals from Ben Woods, Kyrell Lisbie and Brandon Khela made sure the Posh's resurgence under Williams continued with the Cambridgeshire based side now just a point from safety.

The emphatic win followed a late EFL Trophy victory over Crawley and their biggest win of the season, a 5-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

A fifth straight win for Williams would send the Posh out of the relegation zone and potentially two points clear of safety.

As for the visitors, Stevenage, they are currently on a run of four without a win but remain in League One's top six.

With games in hand on all the teams above them, Alex Revell's side have the perfect chance to turn their form round and potentially make a bid to go top of the third division.

The most notable aspect of their season has been their defence; their 11 goals conceded is the lowest by some way in League One and has been instrumental to their so far successful season.

As well as their defence, only one side, Bradford City, have lost fewer games than the Hertfordshire based team, highlighting their strong ability to see games out and take maximum points.

A ninth league win of the season would send Boro to 30 points, still with games in hand to come.

Peterborough United League One form:

L L W L W W

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Stevenage League One form:

W W L D L D

Stevenage form (all competitions):

L W D L L D

Team News

Winning four from four, Williams may not want to alter his Peterborough United XI and has no added injuries to contend with.

Once again, Cian Hayes, George Nevett, Rio Adebisi and Sam Hughes will be unavailable to the Posh.

Expect Harry Leonard to lead the line once again with Abraham Odoh and Kyrell Lisbie providing attacking threat down the flanks.

Like Tuesday's hosts, Stevenage will be without a few first team players.

Jake Young and Tyreece Simpson remain unavailable, while Louis Thompson returned from injury with an appearance off the bench.

Jordan Houghton was forced off after 25 minutes last time out and is unlikely to feature on Tuesday.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, O'Connor, Mills; Collins, Woods; Odoh, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Butler; Thompson, White; J. Roberts, Kemp, Campbell; Lubala

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Stevenage

With Peterborough United one of the most in-form teams in the division, they will be keen to continue their great run but face a strong Stevenage side. We expect Tuesday's clash to be closely fought with the points being shared after 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



