A place in the EFL Trophy knockout rounds will be at stake when Crawley Town play host to Peterborough United on Tuesday.

The League Two hosts enter the midweek fixture in second spot in Group E, although they are only above Peterborough due to goal difference.

Crawley, who were relegated from third tier last season, have moved out of the League Two drop zone with back-to-back league victories on either side of their FA Cup exit.

The Reds hammered 10-man Bristol Rovers 4-0 in their final outing of October, before they started November with a disappointing 3-0 loss to National League Boreham Wood in the FA Cup first round.

However, they quickly returned to winning ways in Saturday’s home clash against Fleetwood Town, where they saw their opponents reduced to 10 men in the first half for a second consecutive league match.

Louis Flower and Harry Forster grabbed a goal apiece, and while they were unable to keep their depleted opponents at bay, they held out to clinch a crucial 2-1 victory, moving them up to 15th spot and a point clear of the drop zone.

Crawley will put their fourth-tier campaign on hold to focus on Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash, with the Reds sitting in second place after following a 4-2 win over Aston Villa Under-21s with a narrow defeat to group winners Leyton Orient.

Boasting a slender goal difference advantage, the hosts know that a draw will be enough to advance to the knockout rounds for the second time in three seasons.

Meanwhile, Peterborough, who are languishing in the League One drop zone, opted for a change of manager at the end of last month, appointing Luke Williams after deciding to end Darren Ferguson's third spell in charge.

The former Notts County boss has sparked an immediate upturn in fortunes, having started his tenure with back-to-back victories without conceding.

Posh saw off Cardiff City via a narrow 1-0 scoreline in the FA Cup first round, before they hammered Wimbledon Town 5-0 in Saturday's outing at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Harry Leonard and Gustav Lindgren netted braces alongside a Kyrell Lisbie effort to fire their team to three precious points, moving them to within four points of safety with a game in hand over the teams around them.

Williams is now preparing for his first away game as Peterborough boss, with his side in contention to reach the EFL Trophy knockout rounds after bouncing back from a defeat against Leyton Orient with a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa Under-21s.

Knowing only a win will do, the visitors can take confidence from the fact that they have won each of their last six matches against Crawley, including an entertaining 4-3 victory in April's away meeting.

The hosts could be without the services of Danny Cashman, Harry McKirdy and Harvey Davies, while Scott Malone is unlikely to feature after being forced off in the first half against Fleetwood.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the availability of Dion Conroy and Gavan Holohan after being notable absentees from Saturday's squad.

Forward Ryan Loft was ruled out of the narrow win through suspension, but he is set to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Cian Hayes, George Nevett, Rio Adebisi and Sam Hughes.

Carl Johnston, David Okagbue and James Dornelly could come into the backline for Tuesday's contest.

Lindgren is also among those who could come into the starting lineup after netting a brace as a substitute at the weekend.

Wollacott; Radcliffe, Bajrami, Flint; Kotey, Scott, Anderson, Brown, Forster; Loft, Tshimanga

Reyes; Johnston, Okagbue, O'Connor, Dornelly; Collins, Wood; Frith, Lolos, O'Brien-Brady; Lindgren

Peterborough have made an impressive start to life under Williams, and even though changes are expected for the EFL Trophy clash, we think the League One visitors will do enough to claim a seventh consecutive head-to-head victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



