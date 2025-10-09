Preview: Crawley Town vs Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Crawley Town and Walsall, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Crawley Town will welcome top-of-the-table Walsall to the Broadfield Stadium for Saturday's League Two clash.

The hosts will be looking to pull away from the relegation zone, while the visitors aim to extend their impressive start to the campaign.

Match preview

Crawley's ambition at the beginning of the season was to establish themselves among the division's stronger sides, but results have not matched expectations.

The Red Devils currently occupy 21st place, two points clear of the relegation zone.

After finding some momentum at the start of September with three straight wins, they have since lost three league games in a row to Notts County, Barrow, and Cambridge United.

Scott Lindsey's side then turned their attention to EFL Trophy action on Tuesday night, where a 93rd-minute winner from Aaron Connolly saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient, so Saturday's league clash offers an opportunity to regain momentum.

Walsall, meanwhile, are enjoying a fine start to the season, sitting top of the table with 25 points.

The Saddlers have not lost in the league since August 19 and are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in the fourth tier.

With Aden Flint in the side and their consistent back-five formation, Walsall have built a solid defensive structure, conceding fewer goals than any other team in League Two.

With such a strong start to the campaign, the Saddlers will be looking to better last season's fourth-place finish, where they were denied promotion after a narrow playoff final loss to Wimbledon.

Another win this weekend would extend their advantage to four points after Swindon's fixture was postponed.

Crawley Town League Two form:

DLWLLL

Crawley Town form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

Walsall League Two form:

WWDWWW

Walsall form (all competitions):

WDWWWL

Team News

Crawley are expected to recall several first-team regulars after making eight changes for their EFL Trophy tie.

However, they will be without forward Kaheim Dixon, who has linked back up with the Jamaica squad for their World Cup Qualifiers.

As for the visitors, defender Mason Hancock has been on the sidelines since mid-August and is not expected to return to action until the New Year.

An Achilles tendon problem has seen Harry Williams miss the entire season, and he will not be available for selection.

Aaron Pressley has scored three goals in his last two games and is expected to return to the side after being rested for their EFL Trophy tie.

Aden Flint was also rested and is likely to return to the back five that has served Walsall well so far this season.

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Wollacott; Barker, Flint, Conroy; Pereira, Holohan, Bajrami, Scott, Forster; Loft, McKirdy

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Burke, Flint, Weir; Barrett, Finnigan, Comley, Lakin, Harper; Pressley, Kanu

We say: Crawley Town 0-3 Walsall

Walsall will be full of confidence after extending their unbeaten league run and should capitalise on facing a Crawley side struggling for consistency.

With a solid defensive record and their attacking players in strong form, the Saddlers look well-placed to claim a convincing 3-0 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes

