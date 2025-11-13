Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Gillingham and Crawley Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to get their bid for promotion back on track, Gillingham welcome Crawley Town to the Priestfield Stadium on Saturday evening.

With assistant manager Richard Dobson in the dugout, the Gills got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers, while the Red Devils scraped past ten men Fleetwood Town 2-1.

Match preview

Gillingham fans will be pleased to hear that Gareth Ainsworth has returned to action following heart surgery, although he will not be on the touchline just yet, his presence in the stands will undoubtedly provide a lift at a vital time for the club.

His return has come at a time when the Gills need him most, after a positive start to the season they have since endured a run of six games without a win.

However, away to Bristol Rovers they were able to get back to winning ways after left back Max Clark made up for his earlier missed penalty by scoring a 20 yard volley, keeping Gillingham in the playoff places.

With their FA Cup and EFL Trophy campaigns now over, Ainsworth can fully focus on the league and the clubs push for promotion.

Despite a poor October, Gillingham would have gladly accepted their current position given they finished 17th last season and now look a much improved side.

Crawley Town, meanwhile, are still adjusting to live back in League Two following their relegation from League One last season.

After 15 games they sit 15th with 15 points, winning just four, drawing three and losing eight, with the relegation zone remaining a little too close for comfort.

Although Scott Lindsey's side beat Fleetwood Town in their most recent league outing, a heavy defeat to National League Boreham Wood in the FA Cup and a last minute loss to Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy, highlights worrying inconsistency.

Their early exits in both cup competitions underline their unpredictable performances, and significant improvement is needed if they are to avoid the threat of back-to-back relegations.

Meeting 16 times in their history, it will be the first encounter since boxing day 2023, when Crawley beat Gillingham 2-0.

Gillingham League Two form:

L L D L L W

Gillingham form (all competitions):

D L L D W L

Crawley Town League Two form:

L L D L W W

Crawley Town form (all competitions):

D L W L W L

Team News

Gillingham will once again be without Glen Morris, Conor Masterson and Armani Little, all of whom remain sidelined with injuries.

Lenni Cirino, who was suspended for their last EFL Trophy match, could return to the matchday squad.

Max Clark is expected to keep his place after scoring the winner at left back, while Bradley Dack and Garath McCleary may push for starts.

As for Crawley Town, injuries mean they will be unable to call upon Danny Cashman, Harry McKirdy, Harvey Davies an captain Scott Malone.

Harry Forster replaced Malone after 16 minutes in the win over Fleetwood and went on to score, making him likely to start this one.

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

Turner; Hutton, Smith, Gale, Clark; Coleman, McKenzie, Dack; Nevitt, Andrews, McCleary

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Wollacott; Radcliffe, Barker, Flint; Adeyemo, Brown, Anderson, Watson, Forster; Dixon; Flower

We say: Gillingham 2-0 Crawley Town

Gillingham will be hoping that they can carry momentum from their win at Bristol Rovers into this fixture, with good stability and one eye on moving into the top three, we expect the Gills to come away with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

