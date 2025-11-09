Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Gillingham and Wycombe Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gareth Ainsworth will face his former club when his Gillingham side take on Wycombe Wanderers in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash.

The Gills head into the final group game in second place, with the Chairboys level on points and in third place on goal difference.

Match preview

Gillingham are sitting in sixth place in the League Two standings after winning seven, drawing four and losing four of their 15 league matches this season.

The Gills picked up their most recent win in Saturday's away clash against Bristol Rovers in Ainsworth's first game back in the dugout since undergoing heart surgery.

Ainsworth saw Max Clark score in the opening stages of the second period to make amends for his first-half penalty miss and seal a narrow 1-0 away victory.

The Gillingham boss is now preparing to face a club where he is regarded as a legend following his exploits as a player and manager.

Ainsworth may have a strong connection to Wycombe, but there will be no time for pleasantries on Tuesday, with his team looking to keep hold of second place in their EFL Trophy group after following a 4-1 win over Fulham Under-21s with a 2-1 defeat to Colchester United.

The Gills may boast a small goal difference advantage over Wycombe, but they still have work to do if they are to secure a place in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2020-21.

Wycombe boss Michael Duff has won seven, drawn three and lost one of his 11 competitive matches in charge since taking over the reins following Mike Dodds’s dismissal in September.

One of those draws took place in last month’s EFL Cup clash against Fulham, which saw Wycombe hold their Premier League opponents to a 1-1 scoreline, only to experience disappointment in the subsequent penalty shootout.

The Chairboys avoided another cup exit in their home meeting with Plymouth Argyle at the start of the month, claiming a 2-0 victory to advance to the FA Cup second round before turning their focus to a home league game against Leyton Orient.

Fred Onyedinma scored a brace before Dan Casey and Sam Bell found the net in a dominant 4-1 victory over the O’s, moving Wycombe up to 14th place in the League One table.

Wycombe will now shift their focus to the EFL Trophy, with the Chairboys sitting in third spot in Group F after bouncing back from a defeat to Colchester United with a 3-1 victory against Fulham Under-21s.

The visitors know they must claim their first away win over Gillingham since February 2013, or draw with a penalty shootout win, if they are to secure a top-two spot.

Gillingham EFL Trophy form:

W L

Gillingham form (all competitions):

L D L L L W

Wycombe Wanderers EFL Trophy form:

L W

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

W D W L W W

Team News

Gillingham are likely to be without Glenn Morris and Conor Masterson, while Armani Little is a doubt after missing the win over Bristol Rovers.

Defender Lenni Cirino is suspended for the final group game after being sent off in the matchday two clash with Colchester United.

Former Wycombe attackers Garath McCleary and Sam Vokes are both options to start Tuesday’s final group game.

As for Wycombe, midfielder Josh Scowen is back out on the grass, although he still has some way to go in his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Chairboys are also expected to be without Niall Huggins, Taylor Allen, George Abbott and Josh Scowen.

Fin Back, Magnus Westergaard, Donnell McNeilly and Armando Quitirna are among those who could come into the lineup, with Duff likely to make several changes for the EFL Trophy fixture.

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

Turner; Hutton, Dobbs, Ogie, Clark; Khumbeni, Beszant; Smith, Dack, McCleary; Vokes

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Van Sas; Back, Casey, Skura, Hagelskjaer; Westergaard, Boyd-Munce; McNelly, Lowry, Quitirna; Fink

We say: Gillingham 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe should be full of confidence after winning five of their last seven matches, and we think the League One side will continue to build momentum by claiming a narrow win against their former manager, which would secure them a place in the EFL Trophy knockout rounds.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



