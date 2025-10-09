Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Gillingham and Cheltenham Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gillingham's promotion charge from League Two will continue on Saturday when they welcome 22nd-placed Cheltenham Town to Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills are fourth with 21 points despite losing 3-2 against MK Dons on October 4 in their most recent league outing, and they head into the weekend's clash 14 points ahead of third-last Cheltenham.

Match preview

Gillingham created numerous opportunities against MK Dons, but their tally of four big chances was only one more than the victors' total, and the loss was compounded by a 2-1 defeat against Colchester United on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy.

The hosts occupy the first of four promotion playoff spots, though they will be aiming for automatic promotion considering they are just four points from first-placed Walsall.

It is not yet known if boss Gareth Ainsworth will return to the sidelines on Saturday given his recent heart surgery, but the 52-year-old was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Assistant manager Richard Dobson could lead the club out on the weekend, and he will want to arrest the team's poor form given they have lost each of their last three games, conceding six times in that period.

Gillingham lost 1-0 when they faced Harrogate Town at home on September 27, and that result ended a four-match winning streak at Priestfield Stadium, while it also represented their first defeat in 11 league fixtures at the ground.

Cheltenham collected a vital three points when they beat Fleetwood Town 2-0 on October 4, though the result only left them one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Head coach Steve Cotterill has only been in charge since September 30, returning to the club as manager for a second stint after a 23-year absence, and he has so far overseen one win and one defeat.

The two sides have been unable to be separated in their three most recent encounters, with the teams drawing 1-1 at Cheltenham's Whaddon Road in April, and settling for a 2-2 stalemate at Priestfield Stadium in December 2024.

Cotterill inherited a side that had lost eight, drawn one and won one of their 10 league fixtures prior to their triumph against Fleetwood, conceding 22 goals and scoring just four times.

The Robins have failed to win any of their seven away outings this campaign, and they only avoided defeat in one of those matches.

Team News

Gillingham centre-backs Sam Gale, Andy Smith, Shadrach Ogie are likely to continue in a back three.

The hosts were not able to call upon attackers Bradley Dack, Garath McCleary or Jonny Smith last Saturday, and there are also injury doubts about Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Striker Josh Andrews has only scored twice this season but he is the club's joint second top scorer in 2025-26, and he will hope to end his goalless drought of four games.

Cheltenham are certain to select a similar XI to the one that beat Fleetwood Town, so expect centre-forward Jake Bickerstaff to be flanked by Josh Martin and Ethon Archer.

Defensive midfielder Ben Stevenson could be stationed ahead of central defenders Sam Sherring and James Wilson.

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

Morris; Gale, Smith, Ogie; Hutton, McKenzie, Coleman, Rowe; Williams; Nevitt, Andrews

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Day; Jude-Boyd, Sherring, Wilson, Harmon; Young, Stevenson, Hutchinson; Martin, Bickerstaff, Archer

We say: Gillingham 2-1 Cheltenham Town

Gillingham should be seen as favourites considering Cheltenham are yet to win away from home this season.

The hosts' form has not been strong of late, but while they could encounter difficulties against the visitors on Saturday, it would be a shock if they dropped points.

