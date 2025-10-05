Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Leyton Orient and Crawley Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Leyton Orient and Crawley Town both aim to snap three-game winless runs in Tuesday's EFL Trophy Southern section Group F showdown.

The hosts were recently left stunned by Cardiff City in a seven-goal thriller, extending their winless run to four matches, while the visitors have endured a tough spell of their own, losing three straight games and sitting just two points above the League Two drop zone.

Match preview

Suffering playoff heartbreak and missing out on promotion to the Championship, Leyton Orient have not been able to follow up last season's impressive performances so far.

With just three league wins in 11, Richie Wellens and his side currently sit in 18th in League One, desperate to find some form as they look to kick-start their promotion push.

Starting the season with four points from their first six, Leyton Orient have struggled to find some consistent form, despite some impressive performances.

Leading 3-2 with 21 minutes to play against Cardiff, two goals in the space of two minutes saw Orient suddenly go from a winning position to a losing one.

Scoring three on the road for the first time in four away games, they will be hoping things can start to click soon enough.

Meanwhile for Crawley, they have had a similar season in the league below.

Gaining just two points from the first 18 available, the Red Devils would have expected a better start to life in League Two, following their relegation last season.

However, the visitors were triumphant in their first EFL Trophy game of the season, overcoming Aston Villa's Under-21s in a six-goal thriller by four goals to two.

With both sides eager to rediscover form, Tuesday's clash offers a valuable chance to build momentum.

Leyton Orient EFL Trophy form:

W

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

WWDLLL

Crawley Town EFL Trophy form:

W

Crawley Town form (all competitions):

WWWLLL

Team News

Azeem Abdulai was shown a red card in their previous EFL Trophy game, but as he served his suspension in league action, he will be available for selection.

However, the winger has only started one League One match all season, so Wellens might turn to Josh Koroma to take his place on the left flank.

Opting for a five-at-the-back approach against Cardiff City, Wellens will more than likely return to his favoured 4-2-3-1, with cup keeper Killian Cahill returning.

For Crawley, Scott Lindsey has often preferred the 5-3-2 formation and will likely stick to it for Tuesday's clash.

In the victory against Aston Villa Academy, Reece Brown was substituted due to an injury, but he has since returned to the starting 11 and should expect to start.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Craig, Edmonds-Green, Simpson, Mitchell; Moorhouse, El Mizouni; Perkins, Wellens, Koroma; Ballard

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Wollacott; Pereira, Mukena, Malone, Flint, Scott; Anderson, Brown, Holohan; Loft, Tshimanga

We say: Leyton Orient 3-1 Crawley Town

Despite their recent struggles, Leyton Orient have shown plenty of attacking intent on the road and look poised to turn performances into results.

With home advantage and greater squad depth, Wellens's side should have too much quality for Crawley, We are backing the O's to bounce back with a 3-1 win.

