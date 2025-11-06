Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Adams Park will be the scene for a League One clash on Saturday when Wycombe Wanderers play host to Leyton Orient.

Both sides progressed to the Second Round of the FA Cup last weekend, with the Chairboys beating Plymouth Argyle 2-0, while the O's edged past Tamworth 1-0

Match preview

After finishing fifth in League One last season, Wycombe Wanderers missed out on a place in the playoff final when they were beaten by Charlton Athletic over two legs in the semifinals.

The Chairboys aimed to emulate last season's performances but have so far found themselves unable to establish momentum, prompting the departure of Mike Dodds and the subsequent appointment of Michael Duff.

Duff's arrival has sparked a clear improvement, with the new manager recording a 60% win rate across his opening ten matches as his side now sit 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, having shown far greater quality in recent weeks.

Their FA Cup victory was another positive step, with Cauley Woodrow's brace securing a Second Round meeting with Exeter City and further highlighting the growing sense of stability at Adams Park.

Despite only having five points from eight games before becoming Wycombe boss, a win for the hosts could see them move into the top half of the table for the first time this season and get their campaign back on track.

Like their Saturday opponents, Leyton Orient also suffered playoff heartbreak last season, losing 1-0 to Charlton Athletic in the final, and have struggled to build on that success so far in this campaign.

Across their 14 League One fixtures, the O's have claimed five wins, two draws and seven defeats, sitting two places and one point above Wycombe Wanderers.

Needing a late own goal to get past National League Tamworth, Leyton Orient have won their last three games 1-0, with all three wins coming in different competitions.

The run of three consecutive 1-0 wins has come at a good time for Wellens' side as they currently hold the second-worst defensive record in League One, with 23 goals conceded already.

After progressing in football's oldest competition, Wellens will face former side Salford City in the second round, but will be aiming to get Orient's League One form back on track before then.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W L D W D W

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

W W D W D W

Leyton Orient League One form:

L L L W L W

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Team News

Wycombe Wanderers have so far reported no new injury concerns following their cup tie, although Connor Taylor will be unavailable through suspension after his red card offence.

George Abbott and Josh Scowen remain sidelined with ongoing injuries and will not feature.

With four goals in his last three, Woodrow is expected to lead from the front again.

Leyton Orient named a strong lineup for their trip to Tamworth and are expected to name a similar XI for the trip to Adams Park.

In-form Aaron Connolly and Dan Ballard, both on six goals this season, will look to add to their tallies while Idris El Mizouni can expect to anchor the midfield once more.

They will however, be without Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who will miss the remainder of the season after featuring as a regular in the O's backline.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Allen, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Henderson, Leahy; Onyedinma, Mullins, Bell; Woodrow

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Craig, Beckles, Happe, James; Koroma, Abdulai, Clare, El Mizouni, Connolly; Ballard

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Leyton Orient

Both sides are similarly placed in the league and looking to recapture last season's form, and a win for either could see them move into the top half. With Duff having lost just once since his arrival and Leyton Orient keeping three clean sheets in a row, we expect a tight game and think the points will be shared in a 1-1 draw.

