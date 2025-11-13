Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Port Vale and Wycombe Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to claw themselves out of trouble near the foot of the standings, Port Vale host Wycombe Wanderers at Vale Park in League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Valiants were smashed at the home of a promotion contender during their most recent league fixture, whereas the Chairboys managed a handsome success at Adams Park.

Match preview

After finishing second behind Doncaster Rovers in League Two last season, Port Vale secured an immediate return to the third tier of English football, however Saturday afternoon's hosts are now in danger of an instant relegation amid a troubling and worrying run of form.

The Valiants' losing run in League One extended to three matches last Saturday, when an Amario Cozier-Duberry brace was the main takeaway from a 4-0 victory for title-chasing Bolton in the North-West, with the visitors barely laying a glove on thieir dominant hosts.

Last enjoying third-tier success at Oakwell versus Barnsley back on September 27, Port Vale have unsurprisingly slumped down to 23rd spot in the League One standings after 15 matches, a sizeable four points behind Leyton Orient in the relative safety of 20th.

The Staffordshire outfit will be hoping for some rare home comforts this weekend against Wycombe, with the Valiants winning just one and collecting only five points across seven league fixtures at Vale Park this term, meaning that they possess the worst home record in the division.

Finding the net on 11 occasions in 15 third-tier contests to date, Darren Moore's side are also the lowest goalscorers in the league and rely heavily on the attacking antics of ex-West Bromwich Albion man Devante Cole, who has managed four strikes to date.

After an extremely rocky start to the 2025-26 campaign, Wycombe Wanderers have had their ship steadied by new head coach Michael Duff, with this weekend's visitors showcasing some of the skills that allowed them to compete against Birmingham City and Wrexham in the promotion picture last term.

The Chairboys recently made it three straight wins across League One, FA Cup and EFL Trophy duties with a convincing 3-0 triumph over fourth-tier Gillingham on Tuesday night, when Alex Lowry, Jack Matton and Bradley Fink all found the net at Priestfield Stadium.

With their only defeat in the last nine matches coming via a penalty-shootout disappointment against Premier League Fulham on October 28, Wycombe have flown up the League One standings to 14th position, although they are still six points behind Lincoln in sixth.

A consistent force at Adams Park in recent months, each of the Chairboys' last three league defeats have come on the road in League One, with the most recent of those taking place on September 27, when an Ewan Henderson effort was not enough to overcome AFC Wimbledon.

Possessing the ability to operate at a higher level, Fred Onyedinma will be key for Wycombe as they look to mount at playoff charge during the middle part of the campaign, with the former Premier League man providing seven goal contributions in the third tier so far.

Port Vale League One form: W D D L L L

Port Vale form (all competitions): D L L W L L

Wycombe Wanderers League One form: L D W D W W

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions): D W L W W W

Team News

Port Vale are without the services of former Plymouth Argyle man Ben Waine, who is currently away on international duty with New Zealand.

There could be a number of changes to Moore's side from the defeat at Bolton, with Jaheim Headley and George Byers candidates to drop out of the XI.

Cole will continue to lead the line for the struggling hosts, whilst Connor Hall and Jesse Debrah should form part of the backline.

Recently finding the net against top-flight Fulham, Cauley Woodrow is the obvious first-choice option at striker for Wycombe right now.

An assist king from the middle of the park for the Chairboys, Luke Leahy should retain his spot in the engine room alongside Henderson.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Debrah, Humphreys, Hall; John, Walters, Croasdale, Johnson; Hall, Garrity, Cole

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Henderson, Onyedinma, Mullins, Bell; Woodrow

We say: Port Vale 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Struggling to find the net this season, Port Vale are likely to lose a straight shootout between the sides if the match resembles a basketball game.

As a result, the Valiants will be best served playing conservatively this weekend, although we still believe that the Chairboys will collect three points in Staffordshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email