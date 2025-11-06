Preview:Bolton Wanderers vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Bolton Wanderers and Port Vale, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bolton Wanderers will look to move back into the League One playoff positions when they welcome Port Vale to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors, meanwhile, remain inside the relegation zone, but could climb out of the bottom four with a much-needed victory.

Match preview

Steven Schumacher's side sit seventh in the table after six wins, five draws and three defeats from their opening 14 league fixtures, leaving them one point outside the top six.

Despite a surprising 3-0 defeat away to Burton Albion, they responded well with three consecutive wins, including a dramatic late win against Cardiff City as well as two wins over Huddersfield Town across the league and FA Cup.

Should they make it four wins in a row, they will go back into the top six where they can hope to build on their promotion bid after narrowly missing out on the playoff spots last season.

Notably, Bolton are seriously impressive at home and are yet to lose at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, winning five and drawing two of their seven home matches.

With that said, they left it until the 94th minute to grab a dramatic winner against Cardiff City and will be hoping for a better performance that will not leave the game in the balance so late on.

Port Vale, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to League One life following last season's promotion, with Darren Moore's side winning just three of their opening 14 matches to leave them 21st in the table.

They did however ease to victory in the FA Cup with a 5-1 thrashing over Isthmian League North Maldon and Tiptree, something they will hope is a confidence boost for their upcoming league encounters.

In League One, Darren Moore's men have played 14, winning just three, drawing three and losing seven, putting the Valiants 21st and just three points off bottom-placed Peterborough United.

Their 11 goals scored is the second-worst in the division so Moore will be hoping his frontline can get firing sooner rather than later.

On a more positive note, their 15 goals conceded ranks amongst one of the better defences in League One, highlighting that should the attack get going, there is a platform to build on for Port Vale as they look to secure League One status for next season.

Should they come away with three points at a place no side has won this season, they could find themselves six points clear of bottom place and three points adrift of the relegation zone.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W L W L W W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

L W L W W W

Port Vale League One form:

W W D D L L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

D W D L L W

Team News

Bolton made several changes for their FA Cup win and could do the same as they return to League One action.

Jordi Osei-Tutu missed nearly two months of football and but has since returned to the starting XI, he is likely to keep his spot for this one.

Will Forrester has been sidelined since April and, although his recovery has progressed in recent weeks, he is not expected to return in time for Saturday's fixture.

As for Port Vale, they rotated for their FA Cup tie and could do so again here.

Cameron Humphreys has recently returned to the starting XI and is expected to start at the back once more.

They will, however, be unable to call upon Jordan Gabriel who misses out through injury once again.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Cozier-Duberry, Morley, Sheehan, Osei-Tutu; Burstow, Forss

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Debrah, Heneghan, Hall; John, Hall, Byers, Garrity, Curtis; Brown, Cole

We say: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Port Vale

Yet to lose at home, Bolton should continue their impressive run on Saturday afternoon. Although Port Vale will be desperate for victory, we expect Wanderers to make it eight unbeaten on home soil and move back into the top six with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email