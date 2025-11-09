Preview:Oldham vs Bolton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Oldham Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bolton Wanderers will secure first place in their EFL Trophy group if they avoid a heavy defeat against eliminated hosts Oldham Athletic on Tuesday at Boundary Park.

The home side are last in fourth place with no points and can only finish as high as third, outside the two qualification spots, while the Trotters are first with six points and are ahead of second-placed Rotherham United thanks to a two-superior goal difference.

Match preview

Oldham lost 3-2 against Rotherham on October 7, a game in which they had taken a 2-0 lead, but they conceded twice from the 87th minute and suffered a second-half collapse.

The Tics did beat Harrogate Town 1-0 on Saturday in League Two, a result that left them in 14th place with 19 points, six points and seven places from the final promotion playoff spot.

Boss Micky Mellon was only appointed on October 13, and his team have scored six goals in his four games in the dugout, two more than they had in their prior four.

Oldham are unbeaten in three matches, and a win on Tuesday would extend their winning streak to three games, whereas they had failed to claim victory in their previous six.

Boundary Park has been a relative safe haven for the club considering they are undefeated in their last six at the ground, achieving victory twice.

Bolton won 3-0 against Manchester City Under-21s on September 23, and they also kept a clean sheet when they beat Rotherham United 1-0 in their first group game earlier in September.

The Trotters come into Tuesday's clash having triumphed 4-0 against Port Vale on Saturday, their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions, and they are currently third in League One with 26 points from 15 matches.

Steven Schumacher's side have found the back of the net six times in their past two, one more than they had in their prior five outings.

The visitors came out on top when they faced Oldham in March 2021, winning 2-0 on the road, though they did suffer losses in their previous two encounters with their hosts.

Bolton have not travelled well this season given they have lost three, drawn three and won just one of their seven matches away from home.

Oldham Athletic EFL Trophy form:





L



L





Oldham Athletic form (all competitions):





L



D



L



D



W



W





Bolton Wanderers EFL Trophy form:





W



W





Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



W



W





Team News

Oldham captain Tom Conlon has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, so perhaps his absence will lead to the selection of Ryan Woods, Kai Payne and Oliver Hammond in midfield.

Joe Quigley started up front last time out in the EFL Trophy, and given he was left on the bench against Harrogate, his inclusion is almost certain.

As for Bolton, expect goalkeeper Tyler Miller to be shielded by centre-backs George Johnston and Eoin Toal.

If the club continue to utilise a double pivot, the most likely duo to feature in the middle are Josh Sheehan and Aaron Morley.

Striker Sam Dalby scored against Manchester City Under-21s, and he is set to lead the line ahead of attacking midfielder John McAtee.

Oldham Athletic possible starting lineup:

Donaghy; Ogle, Sutton, Olsen, Leake; Hammond, Woods, Payne; Pett, Quigley, Hannant

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Miller; Christie, Toal, Johnston, Taylor; Morley, Sheehan; Warren, McAtee, Cissoko; Dalby

We say: Oldham Athletic 0-2 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton's record in recent weeks has been excellent, and they are yet to concede in the EFL Trophy, so they should be seen as favourites.

Oldham might hope to exploit the visitors' away form, but it is difficult to see them getting the better of their opponents considering they rank a division higher.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email