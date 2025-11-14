Preview:Oldham vs Crewe - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Oldham Athletic and Crewe Alexandra, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Crewe Alexandra will be looking to close the gap on their promotion rivals when they travel to Boundary Park for a tasty League Two clash with Oldham Athletic this Saturday afternoon.

Depending on other results, the Railwaymen could go as high as third in the competition, while the Latics will be looking for their third win in four games.

Match preview

Oldham are 15 games into their first League Two campaign since winning promotion last summer, and things are so far going rather well for Micky Mellon and his men.

The Latics have only won four of those matches, but on the other hand, they have only suffered four defeats – the same amount as league leaders Walsall.

Oldham’s last league outing ended in a 1-0 victory away at Harrogate Town – a result which pushed the club up to 14th in the standings and just six points adrift of the playoff places.

While Mellon’s side are lacking in attack with only 13 goals scored in the league, the team make up for it by boasting the best defensive record in the competition.

Oldham have only shipped 12 goals in League Two, and they will be determined to continue that run against Crewe Alexandra this Saturday afternoon.

Speaking of the Railwaymen, Lee Bell and his men are currently setting their sights on their fourth win in five games across all competitions.

Crewe have enjoyed a solid campaign so far, and they could go as high as third in the standings with a win over Oldham, depending on results elsewhere.

Bell’s men have won their last two league outings, including a 3-1 success against Shrewsbury last weekend.

Crewe have scored exactly three goals in each of their last three victories across all competitions, underlining their impressive attacking output this season – something they will be looking to continue at Boundary Park.

Team News

Oldham head into the weekend without midfielder Tom Conlon, who is still struggling with a knee injury and has already missed six matches.

Ryan Woods was sent off against Harrogate Town last time out, while Dynel Simeu and Jack Stevens are both doubts.

Michael Mellon, who scored a hat-trick against Northampton in the FA Cup a fortnight ago, is expected to lead the attack for the Latics.

Crewe, meanwhile, remain without Shilow Tracey as the forward continues to recover from a broken leg.

Joel Tabiner has been out of action since April with a knee injury, and he will also feature on the sidelines.

Jack Powell has missed his last 11 games with a groin problem, and the midfielder is not expected to make his return on Saturday.

Oldham Athletic possible starting lineup:

Hudson; Robson, Monthe, Daniels, Caprice; Hannant, Hammond, Payne, Pett; Mellon, Garner

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Booth; Hutchinson, Demetriou, Connolly, Billington; Sanders, Thomas; Agius, Lunt, O’Reilly; Tezgel

We say: Oldham Athletic 1-1 Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra are enjoying a solid season, but getting the better of Oldham away at Boundary Park is a tough ask.

Nobody has played out more draws than the Latics in League Two this season, and with that in mind we are backing a 1-1 stalemate.

Sebastian Sternik

