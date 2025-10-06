Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rotherham United will be looking to shake off their poor run of form when they welcome Oldham to the Aesseal New York Stadium for a Tuesday night EFL Trophy clash.

The Millers are in the midst of a four-match winless run, while the Owls head into this cup clash on the back of a disappointing league defeat to Notts County.

Match preview

Celebrating their centenary season, Rotherham would love nothing more than to mark this historic campaign by adding a piece of silverware to their paltry trophy cabinet.

The EFL Trophy is arguably Rotherham’s best shot at winning a competition this season, and the club has past experience, having lifted this title twice since 1996 – most recently in 2022.

Having picked up just one victory in 10 competitive games, trophies are certainly not on Rotherham’s current radar; manager Matt Hamshaw will instead be focused on turning around his team’s immediate form.

The Millers last tasted victory a month ago, picking up a 1-0 victory over Exeter City, though they have since lost to AFC Wimbledon, Stockport County and Mansfield Town – all by a one-goal margin.

Rotherham were able to end their losing run last Thursday after playing out a 2-2 draw with Yorkshire rivals Bradford City – a result which felt like a defeat after the Millers squandered a two-goal lead.

Oldham’s EFL Trophy campaign kicked off with a hugely disappointing 5-1 home defeat to Manchester City U21s, leaving the Owls with a lot of work to do if they are to make the knockout stage.

Micky Mellon’s men are heading into Tuesday’s game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Notts County – a game which ended their four-match unbeaten run.

Oldham enjoyed a tremendous upswing in form last month, picking up three straight wins over Cambridge United, Bromley and Cheltenham Town before drawing at home with Barnet.

The League Two side will now be looking to rediscover that winning spirit as they prepare to take on a side from a division above in a must-win EFL Trophy clash.

Team News

Rotherham’s injury problems this season have been well documented, and they are still missing a number of players.

Tom Holmes, for instance, is still recovering from a knee injury which has seen him miss Rotherham’s last four league matches.

Influential striker Sam Nombe has been out with a torn hamstring since the second game of the season, though he is set to return to full training imminently.

Oldham, on the other hand, have recently seen the returns of Jake Caprice, Kieron Morris and Kai Payne from injuries.

Jake Stephens is out for the long term as he continues to recover from ankle surgery. Jake Leake, meanwhile, remains on the sidelines with an injury.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Baptiste, Agbaire, Rafferty; James, Powell, Gore, Hall; Benson, Martha; Etete

Oldham Athletic possible starting lineup:

Hudson; Robson, Monthe, Daniels, Caprice; Woods; Quigley, Payne, Conlon, Drummond; Mellon

We say: Rotherham United 2-0 Oldham Athletic

Rotherham need to catch a break following their disappointing run of results, and this match offers the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Oldham put on a disappointing performance over the weekend, and we are expecting the Millers to get the job done with goals to spare.

