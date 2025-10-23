Preview:Bolton vs Cardiff - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bolton Wanderers will be looking for successive League One wins on Saturday when they welcome top-of-the-table Cardiff City to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Trotters and the Bluebirds are separated by six points in the third-tier standings, with Bolton sitting just outside the playoff places in seventh and Cardiff first.

Match preview

Trailing 1-0 in the 92nd minute, Bolton staged an incredible late fightback to score twice in stoppage time to take all three points against Huddersfield Town in League One last time out.

Goals from Sam Dalby and Amario Cozier-Duberry ensured Steven Schumacher's men returned to winning ways and closed the gap on the teams occupying the playoff positions.

The Wanderers now have five wins, five draws and three losses from their 13 League matches and sit seventh on 20 points.

With four points separating Schumacher's men and Lincoln City in sixth, a win will not be enough to move into the playoffs, but it will build momentum and demonstrate they can compete with the promotion favourites of the division.

In all competitions, Bolton have lost only once at home all season in nine games, the sole defeat coming in a penalty shootout against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

As for Cardiff City, they have enjoyed life under manager Brian Barry-Murphy in League One, recording eight wins, two draws and two losses, placing them top of the table on 26 points.

Like their upcoming opponents, the Bluebirds also came from behind to claim all three points last time out.

Second-half goals from Omari Kellyman and Yousef Salech saw them overturn Reading's 1-0 lead, to win their second consecutive league game.

With the second-best attack and second-best defence in the division, Barry-Murphy's men are flying, and a win against Bolton could send them four points clear at the summit.

Their last away game came back in September, but they already demonstrated their strength on the road this season, notably defeating Premier League side Burnley 2-1 in the EFL Cup.

Bolton and Cardiff have surprisingly not met since 2018, when the Bluebirds won 2-0 in a Championship encounter.

Bolton Wanderers League One form

DWLWLW

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

WWLWLW

Cardiff City League One form:

DLWLWW

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

WWLWLW

Team News

Bolton appear to have emerged from their dramatic win against Huddersfield with no new injuries.

Jordi Osei-Tutu returned to the starting XI for the first time in nearly two months after injury, but Schumacher may opt for rotation due to the quick turnaround in fixtures.

Should Osei-Tutu miss out, Dalby should retain his place.

Will Forrester has not featured since April, but his recovery process has stepped up, though a return on Saturday still looks unlikely.

Cardiff City have the return of Wales internationals, which boosts squad depth, but Dylan Lawlor is expected to miss the trip to Bolton following an injury sustained on international duty.

Perry Ng could start after a recent substitute appearance, while Cian Ashford, who was subbed on and then off again last time, is available for selection.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Cozier-Duberry, Sheehan, Simons, Dalby; Forss, Burstow

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Osho, Chambers, Bagan; J. Colwill, Turnbull; Kellyman, R. Colwill, Willock; Salech

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Cardiff City

With Bolton Wanderers strong at home and Cardiff City flying at the top of League One, Saturday's early kickoff is difficult to call. Both sides are expected to be pushing for playoff positions by the season's end, making this a closely fought contest with the points likely being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email