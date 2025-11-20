Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Northampton Town and Cardiff City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking for a third successive victory, Northampton Town play host to Cardiff City in a League One clash at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Cobblers could rise as high as eighth with a win, while the Bluebirds will be looking to return to winning ways in the league, with the potential to move top.

Match preview

Northampton Town will have been out of League One action for 14 days by Saturday, following last weekend's postponement against Barnsley.

Taking on Mansfield Town last time out, goals from Jack Perkins and Tom Eaves saw that the Cobblers got back to winning ways to see them move to 15th with 20 points.

Entering their 16th matchweek, Kevin Nolan's side have won six, drawn two and lost seven.

One area of concern for Northampton Town will be the amount of goals scored, with the Cobblers finding the back of the net just 12 times, the second-worst in the league behind Port Vale.

Playing at home for a third successive match could provide a boost, with the Cobblers having won six of their last eight fixtures on their own soil.

As for Cardiff City, they would have played just one League One game in nearly a month when Saturday comes round, after cup ties and postponements.

The lack of league football has left the Bluebirds fifth on 26 points, but with two games in hand on second-placed Lincoln City, Brian Barry-Murphy's side could move four points clear if they take advantage of their upcoming fixtures.

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, the side from the Welsh capital are looking to bounce back to the second tier at the first time of asking and having had an impressive start to their bid so far.

With that said, they will be looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Blackpool, with their last league victory having come against Reading on October 18.

Barry-Murphy has addressed last season's defensive issues, with the Bluebirds now boasting the second-best defence in League One, having conceded just 14 goals.

Northampton Town League One form:

D L W L L W

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

W L W L W L

Cardiff City League One form:

W L W W L L

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W L W L L W

Team News

Following an EFL Trophy tie and a League One postponement, Nolan can rotate his squad with players returning fresh after a break.

However, the Cobblers will be without Ethan Wheatley after suffering an injury against Rotherham United and not featuring since.

Ross Fitzsimons is likely to return in goal with Lee Burge back on the bench.

As for Cardiff City, they will welcome the return of international players following a number of players who went away with their country over the past week and will likely make 11 changes following their EFL Trophy outing.

Four first-team players were with the Wales senior squad, while another four were away with the Welsh Under-21s and could come back into the fold for Saturday.

The Colwill brothers are expected to come back into the side, with Calum Chambers continuing in defence.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Burroughs, McCarthy, Willis, Thorniley, Perkins; McGeehan, Taylor, Forah, Edwards; Wheatley

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan, J. Colwill, Robertson; Kellyman, R. Colwill, Ashford; Salech

We say: Northampton Town 1-1 Cardiff City

With Northampton Town in formidable form at home, Cardiff City will have their work cut out if they are to come away with three points on Saturday afternoon. With that in mind, we think it will be a tightly-fought contest with the points being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email