Despite being fourth and first respectively in Southern Section Group A of the 2025-26 EFL Trophy, Cardiff City and Arsenal Under-21s are only separated by goals scored heading into Tuesday's showdown in Wales.

With just one game remaining for all sides in the group, the Gunners, the Bluebirds, Exeter City and Newport County are all locked on three points and a goal difference of zero, setting the stage for a fascinating finale.

Match preview

In what is just their third-ever campaign in the EFL Trophy, Cardiff - who exited in the first round in 1998-99 and lost to Bournemouth in the 2002-03 third round - will make another swift departure from the tournament if the rankings are to stay the same.

However, in an unbelievably tight Group A section, all four sides are only separated by their goals scored tallies, so a Cardiff side who have netted just once trail Newport (two goals), Exeter (four) and leaders Arsenal (five strikes).

That solitary effort for the Bluebirds arrived in their 1-0 beating of Exeter first up, before they were slain by Welsh neighbours Newport by the same scoreline on matchday two - one of four losses they have suffered in their last six games.

Brian Barry-Murphy has presided over an FA Cup first-round defeat to Peterborough and most recently a 3-1 loss to Ian Evatt's rejuvenated Blackpool side in League One, which denied them the opportunity to top the rankings.

However, as Cardiff are just two points below leaders Stockport County with a game in hand, they remain in control of their automatic promotion destiny and have scored the joint second-most home goals in the third tier this season with 16, only behind Bolton Wanderers' 18.

While Cardiff boast the best defence and worst attack in Group A, Arsenal's Under-21s are the polar opposite, although the Gunners are currently en route to the knockouts thanks to goals scored taking precedence over goals conceded.

Max Porter's side produced a terrific turnaround to sink Newport 2-1 in their opening game, before the most frustrating of frustrating losses against Exeter on matchday two, where they took the lead three times, let every one slip and then shipped an 87th-minute winner in a 4-3 loss.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are safe in the knowledge that victory will see them through - however, the same is true for all four teams in the section, and the Gunners have found success hard to come by of late.

Indeed, Porter's side are now winless in four in all competitions after drawing 1-1 with Southampton in the Premier League 2 on Friday, a result that left them virtually smack-bang in the middle of the standings - 14th out of 29.

Charles Sagoe Jr's strike in that game at least means that the visitors have scored in each of their 10 matches in all tournaments this season - a pleasing record before a first-ever meeting with Cardiff seniors.

Cardiff City EFL Trophy form:





W



L





Cardiff City form (all competitions):





L



W



L



W



L



L





Arsenal Under-21s EFL Trophy form:





W



L





Arsenal Under-21s form (all competitions):





W



W



D



L



L



D





Team News

Cardiff have a suspension to work around on Tuesday evening, as midfielder David Turnbull collected his second yellow card of the 2025-26 EFL Trophy in the loss to Newport and serves a one-game ban this week as a result.

The hosts have also seen no fewer than four players called up to the senior Wales squad - Rubin Colwill, Joel Colwill, Ronan Kpakio and Dylan Lawlor - while Luey Giles, Dakarai Mafico, Cian Ashford and Tanatswa Nyakuhwa are representing the Under-21s.

Barry-Murphy will therefore be forced into at least four changes from the side that started against Blackpool, but former Arsenal man Calum Chambers is raring to go against his erstwhile team's academy.

From former Gunners to current Gunners, Arsenal Under-21s will be missing goalkeeping prospect Jack Porter, who is representing England at the Under-17 World Cup.

As a result, third-choice senior goalie Tommy Setford should line up in between the posts, while defender Brayden Clarke and midfielder Demiane Augustien are also away with Wales Under-19s and Netherlands Under-19s respectively.

The 15-year-old phenom Max Dowman would not look out of place in this fixture either, but he is also trying to help England Under-19s qualify for the next Euros.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Turner; Fish, Chambers, Osho, Lawlor, Bagan; Robertson, Wintle; Kellyman, Robinson, Salech

Arsenal Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Setford; Nichols, King, Sweet, Washington; Ibrahim, Copley; Camara, Dudziak, Sagoe Jr; Thompson

We say: Cardiff City 3-1 Arsenal Under-21s

Owing to international call-ups and suspensions, Cardiff may have to put out a defence-heavy side on Tuesday night, or reinforce their ranks with academy players of their own.

However, the League One promotion chasers should still prove far too much for Arsenal's young guns, who have shipped nine goals in their last four games and will surely bow out of the EFL Trophy.

