[monks data]
Liechtenstein national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 15, 2025 at 5pm UK
 
Wales national football team

Liechtenstein
vs.
Wales

Wales injury news: Craig Bellamy handed major triple blow ahead of Liechtenstein, North Macedonia fixtures

By , Senior Reporter
Wales handed major triple injury blow ahead of pivotal World Cup qualifiers
© Imago
Wales boss Craig Bellamy is handed a major triple injury blow ahead of the nation's pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

Wales have been hit by a triple major injury blow ahead of their pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

Despite last month's 4-2 defeat at home to Belgium, Wales can still qualify for the 2026 World Cup via the playoff route.

If Wales win each of their next two fixtures, they will finish second in Group J and secure a two-legged tie against another team of similar standing.

Should that not be earned, they are already effectively assured of a spot through the Nations League route, where they would need to win two matches to book a place in United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

However, Craig Bellamy will head into the two most important fixtures of his managerial reign without three of his trusted first-team players.

Kieffer Moore in action for Wrexham on August 9, 2025

Who are missing for Wales against Liechtenstein, North Macedonia?

Wales captain and Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango and Wrexham forward Kieffer Moore have all withdrawn from the squad.

Davies - with 100 caps to his name - has not recovered from the hamstring injury that he suffered against Belgium, while Cabango will not feature despite playing 90 minutes for Swansea against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Moore was withdrawn in the 95th minute of Wrexham's win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday and will not recover in time for the two international fixtures.

Both Davies and Cabango started in the Wales defence against Belgium, while Moore - who has 15 goals for his country - was introduced off the substitutes' bench.

The absence of Davies means that Bellamy will need to find a new Wales captain for the trip to Liechtenstein and showdown with North Macedonia in Cardiff.

Wales head coach Craig Bellamy in June 2025.

Who have been called up by Wales?

Cardiff City striker Isaak Davies, without a senior international cap to his name, has been called up as a replacement for Moore.

The versatile attacker has only made six starts and 11 substitute outings for the Bluebirds this campaign.

Queens Park Rangers left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies, who has 14 international caps, has been chosen to replace Davies.

ID:585538:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4131:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Ben Cabango

Click here for more stories about Tottenham Hotspur

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ben Cabango Ben Davies Isaak Davies Kieffer Moore Rhys Norrington-Davies Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!