World Cup 2026 playoff draw: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland learn opponents, route to Finals

Wales, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland learn World Cup playoff opponents
Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland learn their opponents for the World Cup 2026 playoffs and potential routes to the Finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Wales have been handed a World Cup 2026 playoff semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina in March.

On the back of Tuesday's 7-1 victory over North Macedonia, Craig Bellamy's side guaranteed themselves a Cardiff showdown against one of three opponents.

Facing Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Kosovo on familiar territory was viewed as a more favourable option than an away fixture when the likes of Italy and Denmark were potential opponents if they had failed to overcome North Macedonia.

However, should the Dragons come through their last-four contest, they could potentially play Italy in the Path A final with the Azzurri being paired with Northern Ireland.

On a positive note, Wales would host the Path A final if they can defeat Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland's reward for beating Portugal and Hungary against the odds is a trip to Czech Republic in the semi-finals.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson in November 2024.

Should Heimir Hallgrimsson's side come through that contest, they would host the final against either Denmark or North Macedonia in Dublin.

Graham Potter's Sweden will qualify for the World Cup if they can overcome Ukraine and one of Poland or Albania.

The ties will be played on March 26 and March 31 respectively.

World Cup 2026 playoff draw in full

Path A

Italy vs. Northern Ireland

Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Winners of Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina to host final.

Path B

Ukraine vs. Sweden

Poland vs. Albania

Winners of Ukraine and Sweden to host final.

Path C

Turkey vs. Romania

Slovakia vs. Kosovo

Winners of Slovakia and Kosovo to host final.

Path D

Denmark vs. North Macedonia

Czech Republic vs. Republic of Ireland

Winners of Czech Republic and Republic of Ireland to host final.

