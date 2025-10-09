Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Everton's Jordan Pickford both send records tumbling in the Three Lions' 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel's men made extremely light work of their fellow home nation, sending three strikes flying past Craig Bellamy's men inside the opening 20 minutes in the English capital.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers began the rout with just three minutes on the clock, before Lions teammate Ollie Watkins - filling in for the unfit Harry Kane - doubled the hosts' lead with 11 minutes gone.

Arsenal wing wizard Saka then struck the pick of the bunch, cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and sending a trademark arrowed finish into the top corner to round off the scoring.

Tuchel's men largely penned Wales back in their own half during the second period, and while they failed to add to their advantage at Wembley, it was job well done for the Euro 2024 runners-up.

England 3-0 Wales: Bukayo Saka breaks Arsenal scoring record

Saka's stunning finish against Wales was a particularly momentous one, as the 24-year-old is now the highest-scoring male player from Arsenal for the England national team.

The Hale End product has now managed an unrivalled 13 goals for the Three Lions as a Gunner, surpassing the 12 strikes that Cliff Bastin - Arsenal's third-highest scorer of all time - managed from 1931 to 1938.

Saka's latest international landmark came after his milestone goal in Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United last weekend, where the winger registered his 100th goal involvement in the competition on his 200th appearance.

Saka had gone over a year without netting for England since scoring in their Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Switzerland, which he admitted made his effort all the more pleasurable.

"It has been a while since I put the ball in the back of the net in an England shirt. It makes it even sweeter," Saka told BBC Radio 5 Live at full time.

"It is natural to me and something I have done for a while. I try to keep the defender guessing. You have to change it up, so they don't know when to expect it."

England 3-0 Wales: Jordan Pickford sets new Three Lions clean sheet record

At the other end of the field, number one Jordan Pickford was forced into two saves to preserve a historic clean sheet, his eighth in a row for the national team.

The Everton shot-stopper is now the first-ever England men's goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in eight successive appearances for the nation, doing so against Wales, Serbia, Andorra (twice), Latvia, Greece, the Republic of Ireland and Albania.

Pickford last conceded a goal at international level against the Greeks in October 2024, and he was an unused substitute when Dean Henderson shipped three in June's friendly loss to Senegal.

Tuchel's side now prepare to face Latvia in World Cup 2026 Qualifying on Tuesday, where a win will punch their ticket to the tournament if Serbia drop points in either of their games this month.

