Premier League GW15: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 16:25 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:57

Arsenal will be aiming to strengthen their grip on first spot in the Premier League when they head to third-placed Aston Villa for a huge match in Saturday's early start.

Second-placed Manchester City are in action later in the afternoon against Sunderland, while Liverpool will close Saturday's action with a trip to Leeds United.

The latest round of matches will come to an end at Molineux on Monday night, as basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome a revitalised Manchester United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 15th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 12.30pm)

© Imago / Sportsphoto

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (back)

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee)

Doubtful: Leandro Trossard (calf), William Saliba (knock), Declan Rice (calf), Cristhian Mosquera (knee)

© Imago

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended), Timothy Iroegbunam (suspended)

Doubtful: Michael Keane (knock)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (stomach)

Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knock)

© Imago / Sportsphoto

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Nick Pope (groin)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (back), Emil Krafth (knee), Sandro Tonali (knee)

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (muscle)

MANCHESTER CITY VS. SUNDERLAND (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)

Doubtful: None

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: None

© Imago

© Imago

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (thigh)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (knock)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee), Lewis Cook (suspended), Tyler Adams (suspended)

Doubtful: None

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moises Caicedo (suspended)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL (Saturday, 5.30pm)

© Imago

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: None

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (head), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

WEST HAM

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Igor Julio (ineligible)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Crysencio Summerville (muscle)

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: None

PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock), Ismaila Sarr (ankle)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Monday, 8pm)

© Iconsport / PA Images

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Joao Gomes (suspended)

Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (knee), Marshall Munetsi (calf)

MAN UNITED

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (thigh)

