Premier League GW15: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

Arsenal will be aiming to strengthen their grip on first spot in the Premier League when they head to third-placed Aston Villa for a huge match in Saturday's early start.
Second-placed Manchester City are in action later in the afternoon against Sunderland, while Liverpool will close Saturday's action with a trip to Leeds United.
The latest round of matches will come to an end at Molineux on Monday night, as basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome a revitalised Manchester United.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 15th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.
ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 12.30pm)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee)
Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (back)
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee)
Doubtful: Leandro Trossard (calf), William Saliba (knock), Declan Rice (calf), Cristhian Mosquera (knee)
EVERTON VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Saturday, 3pm)
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended), Timothy Iroegbunam (suspended)
Doubtful: Michael Keane (knock)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (stomach)
Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knock)
NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Nick Pope (groin)
Doubtful: Sven Botman (back), Emil Krafth (knee), Sandro Tonali (knee)
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (muscle)
MANCHESTER CITY VS. SUNDERLAND (Saturday, 3pm)
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND
Out: Habib Diarra (groin)
Doubtful: None
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 3pm)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle)
Doubtful: Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (thigh)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)
Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (knock)
BOURNEMOUTH VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 3pm)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee), Lewis Cook (suspended), Tyler Adams (suspended)
Doubtful: None
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moises Caicedo (suspended)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL (Saturday, 5.30pm)
LEEDS UNITED
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)
Doubtful: None
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)
Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (head), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
WEST HAM
Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Igor Julio (ineligible)
Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Crysencio Summerville (muscle)
FULHAM VS. CRYSTAL PALACE (Sunday, 4.30pm)
FULHAM
Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: None
PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)
Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock), Ismaila Sarr (ankle)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Monday, 8pm)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Joao Gomes (suspended)
Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (knee), Marshall Munetsi (calf)
MAN UNITED
Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee)
Doubtful: Harry Maguire (thigh)
