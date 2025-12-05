Team News: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Everton welcome Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams claimed 1-0 away victories in midweek, with the Toffees beating Bournemouth and the Tricky Trees edging past Wolves, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
EVERTON vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST
EVERTON
Out: Idrissa Gueye (suspended), Tim Iroegbunam (suspended), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)
Doubtful: Michael Keane (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Garner; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz; Ndiaye, McNeil, Grealish; Barry
NOTT'M FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Dilane Bakwa (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle), Angus Gunn (knee)
Doubtful: Murillo (hamstring/illness), Morgan Gibbs-White (back)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus