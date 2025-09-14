Sports Mole lists the all-time leading goalscorers of the Premier League era, including all 34 players to have reached at least 100 goals in the competition.

September 14, 2025 was a momentous day both collectively and individually at Turf Moor, where Burnley were ostensibly on course to hold champions Liverpool to a goalless stalemate in the wet Lancashire weather.

Try as they might, Arne Slot's men just could not break down the Clarets' defence in normal time, even when Lesley Ugochukwu took the walk of shame for two bookable offences.

However, thanks to an injury-time moment of madness from former Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri - whose arm came up as Jeremie Frimpong's cross came in - Mohamed Salah was gifted the chance to propel Liverpool to all three points from the penalty spot.

The former Chelsea and Roma man did so with customary panache, as Liverpool set a new Premier League record and Salah moved into fourth place in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts with a stunning 188 strikes, overtaking Manchester United legend Andy Cole in the process.

To commemorate Salah's latest achievement, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorers, with in-depth stats for every player to register 100 strikes or more.

Who are the top Premier League goalscorers of all time?

© Reuters

Goals: 260

Appearances: 441

Ratio: 0.59 goals per game

Assists: 64

Overall goal contributions: 324 (0.73 per game)

Years active: 1992-2006

Clubs: Blackburn Rovers (112 goals in 138 games) Newcastle United (148 goals in 303 games)

Highest-scoring season: 34 goals (42 games, 1994-95)

Hat-tricks: 11

First goal: August 15, 1992 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: April 17, 2006 (vs. Sunderland)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 ( 1994-95 )

1 ( )

Golden Boots: 3 ( 1994-95 , 1995-96 , 1996-97 )

3 ( , , )

Player of the Season: 1 ( 1994-95 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 6 ( 1992-93 , 1993-94 , 1994-95 , 1995-96 , 1996-97 , 2002-03 )

6 ( , , , , , )

Player of the Month: 4 (Nov 1994, Sept 1998, Dec 2002, Oct 2003)



© Reuters

Goals: 213

Appearances: 320

Ratio: 0.67 goals per game

Assists: 46

Overall goal contributions: 259 (0.81 per game)

Years active: 2012-2023

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur (213 goals in 317 games) Norwich City (0 goals in 3 games)

Highest-scoring season: 30 goals (37 games, 2017-18 & 38 games, 2022-23)

Hat-tricks: 8

First goal: April 7, 2014 (vs. Sunderland)

Last goal: May 28, 2023 (vs. Leeds United)

Awards:



Golden Boots: 3 ( 2015-16 , 2016-17 , 2020-21 )

3 ( , , )

PFA Team of the Year: 6 ( 2014-15 , 2015-16 , 2016-17 , 2017-18 , 2020-21 , 2022-23 )

6 ( , , , , , )

Player of the Month: 7 (Jan 2015, Feb 2015, March 2016, Feb 2017, Sept 2017, Dec 2017, March 2022)



© Reuters

Goals: 208

Appearances: 491

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 103

Overall goal contributions: 311 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 2002-2018

Clubs: Everton (25 goals in 98 games) Manchester United (183 goals in 393 games)

Highest-scoring season: 27 goals (34 games, 2011-12)

Hat-tricks: 7

First goal: September 19, 2002 (vs. Arsenal)

Last goal: December 18, 2017 (vs. Swansea City)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 5 ( 2006-07 , 2007-08 , 2008-09 , 2010-11 , 2012-13 )

5 ( , , , , )

Player of the Season: 1 ( 2009-10 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 3 ( 2005-06 , 2009-10 , 2011-12 )

3 ( , , )

Player of the Month: 5 (Feb 2005, Dec 2005, March 2006, Oct 2007, Jan 2010)



© Imago

Goals: 188

Appearances: 305

Ratio: 0.62 goals per game

Assists: 87

Overall goal contributions: 274 (0.91 per game)

Years active: 2014-Present

Clubs: Chelsea (2 goals in 13 games) Liverpool (185 goals in 291 games)

Highest-scoring season: 32 goals (36 games, 2017-18)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: March 22, 2014 (vs. Arsenal)

Last goal: September 14, 2025 (vs. Burnley)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 2 ( 2019-20 , 2024-25 )

2 ( , )

Golden Boots: 4 ( 2017-18 , 2018-19 , 2021-22 , 2024-25 )

4 ( , , , )

Player of the Season: 2 ( 2017-18 , 2024-25 )

2 ( , )

PFA Team of the Year: 4 ( 2017-18 , 2020-21 , 2021-22 , 2024-25)

4 ( , , , 2024-25)

Player of the Month: 7 (Nov 2017, Feb 2018, March 2018, Oct 2021, Oct 2023, Nov 2024, Feb 2025)



© Reuters

Goals: 187

Appearances: 414

Ratio: 0.45 goals per game

Assists: 73

Overall goal contributions: 260 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 1993-2008

Clubs: Newcastle United (43 goals in 58 games) Manchester United (93 goals in 195 games) Blackburn Rovers (27 goals in 83 games) Fulham (12 goals in 31 games) Manchester City (9 goals in 22 games) Portsmouth (3 goals in 18 games) Sunderland (0 goals in 7 games)

Highest-scoring season: 34 goals (40 games, 1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: August 21, 1993 (vs. Manchester United)

Last goal: December 30, 2006 (vs. Bolton Wanderers)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 5 ( 1995-96 , 1996-97 , 1998-99 , 1999-00 , 2000-01 )

5 ( , , , , )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 1993-94 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 1 ( 1999-00 )

1 ( )

Player of the Month: 1 (Nov 1997)



Goals: 184

Appearances: 275

Ratio: 0.67 goals per game

Assists: 47

Overall goal contributions: 231 (0.84 per game)

Years active: 2011-2021

Clubs: Manchester City (184 goals in 275 games)

Highest-scoring season: 26 goals (33 games, 2014-15)

Hat-tricks: 12

First goal: August 15, 2011 (vs. Swansea City)

Last goal: May 23, 2021 (vs. Everton)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 5 ( 2011-12 , 2013-14 , 2017-18 , 2018-19 , 2020-21 )

5 ( , , , , )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 2014-15 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 2 ( 2017-18 , 2018-19 )

2 ( , )

Player of the Month: 7 (Oct 2013, Nov 2014, Jan 2016, April 2016, Jan 2018, Feb 2019, Jan 2020)



© Reuters

Goals: 177

Appearances: 609

Ratio: 0.29 goals per game

Assists: 102

Overall goal contributions: 279 (0.49 per game)

Years active: 1996-2015

Clubs: West Ham United (24 goals in 148 games) Chelsea (147 goals in 429 games) Manchester City (6 goals in 32 games)

Highest-scoring season: 22 goals (36 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 9, 1997 (vs. Barnsley)

Last goal: May 24, 2015 (vs. Southampton)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 3 ( 2004-05 , 2005-06 , 2009-10 )

3 ( , , )

Player of the Season: 1 ( 2004-05 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 3 ( 2003-04 , 2004-05 , 2005-06 )

3 ( , , )

Player of the Month: 4 (Sept 2003, April 2005, Oct 2005, Oct 2008)



Goals: 175

Appearances: 258

Ratio: 0.68 goals per game

Assists: 74

Overall goal contributions: 249 (0.97 per game)

Years active: 1999-2012

Clubs: Arsenal (175 goals in 258 games)

Highest-scoring season: 30 goals (37 games, 2003-04)

Hat-tricks: 8

First goal: September 18, 1999 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: February 11, 2012 (vs. Sunderland)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 2 ( 2001-02 , 2003-04 )

2 ( , )

Golden Boots: 4 ( 2001-02 , 2003-04 , 2004-05 , 2005-06 )

4 ( , , , )

Player of the Season: 2 ( 2003-04 , 2005-06 )

2 ( , )

PFA Team of the Year: 6 ( 2000-01 , 2001-02 , 2002-03 , 2003-04 , 2004-05 , 2005-06 )

6 ( , , , , , )

Player of the Month: 4 (April 2000, Sept 2002, Jan 2004, April 2004)



© Reuters

Goals: 163

Appearances: 379

Ratio: 0.43 goals per game

Assists: 39

Overall goal contributions: 202 (0.53 per game)

Years active: 1993-2008

Clubs: Liverpool (128 goals in 266 games) Leeds United (14 goals in 30 games) Manchester City (21 goals in 80 games) Blackburn Rovers (0 goals in 3 games)

Highest-scoring season: 28 goals (38 games, 1995-96)

Hat-tricks: 9

First goal: October 16, 1993 (vs. Oldham Athletic)

Last goal: February 24, 2007 (vs. Sheffield United)

Awards:



Player of the Month: (Dec 1995, Jan 1996)



Goals: 162

Appearances: 496

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

Assists: 33

Overall goal contributions: 195 (0.39 per game)

Years active: 2001-2018

Clubs: West Ham United (18 goals in 74 games) Tottenham Hotspur (91 goals in 276 games) Portsmouth (15 goals in 31 games) Sunderland (34 goals in 87 games) Bournemouth (4 goals in 28 games)

Highest-scoring season: 18 goals (34 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: October 28, 2001 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Last goal: March 31, 2018 (vs. Watford)

Awards:



Player of the Month: (Aug 2009)



© Reuters

Goals: 150

Appearances: 326

Ratio: 0.46 goals per game

Assists: 31

Overall goal contributions: 181 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 1997-2013

Clubs: Liverpool (118 goals in 216 games) Newcastle United (26 goals in 71 games) Manchester United (5 goals in 31 games) Stoke City (1 goal in 8 games)

Highest-scoring season: 19 goals (29 games, 2001-02 & 35 games, 2002-03)

Hat-tricks: 8

First goal: May 6, 1997 (vs. Wimbledon)

Last goal: January 19, 2013 (vs. Swansea City)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 ( 2010-11 )

1 ( )

Golden Boots: 2 ( 1997-98 , 1998-99 )

2 ( , )

Player of the Season: 1 ( 1997-98 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 1 ( 1997-98 )

1 ( )

Player of the Month: 1 (Aug 1998)



Goals: 149

Appearances: 351

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 49

Overall goal contributions: 198 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 1992-2004

Clubs: Queens Park Rangers (60 goals in 110 games) Newcastle United (41 goals in 68 games) Tottenham Hotspur (33 goals in 118 games) West Ham United (2 goals in 14 games) Leicester City (12 goals in 29 games) Bolton Wanderers (1 goal in 12 games)

Highest-scoring season: 25 goals (37 games, 1995-96)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 19, 1992 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: September 11, 2004 (vs. Manchester United)

Awards:



PFA Team of the Year: 1 (1995-96)



© Reuters

Goals: 146

Appearances: 418

Ratio: 0.35 goals per game

Assists: 76

Overall goal contributions: 222 (0.53 per game)

Years active: 1992-2006

Clubs: Nottingham Forest (1 goal in 3 games) Tottenham Hotspur (97 goals in 236 games) Manchester United (31 goals in 104 games) Portsmouth (9 goals in 32 games) West Ham United (8 goals in 43 games)

Highest-scoring season: 21 goals (38 games, 1992-93)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 16, 1992 (vs. Liverpool)

Last goal: December 26, 2006 (vs. Portsmouth)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 3 ( 1998-99 , 1999-00 , 2000-01 )

3 ( , , )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 1992-93 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 1 ( 2000-01 )

1 ( )

Player of the Month: 2 (Oct 2000, Aug 2003)



© Reuters

Goals: 144

Appearances: 280

Ratio: 0.51 goals per game

Assists: 53

Overall goal contributions: 197 (0.70 per game)

Years active: 2004-2015

Clubs: Arsenal (96 goals in 194 games) Manchester United (48 goals in 86 games)

Highest-scoring season: 30 goals (38 games, 2011-12)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: October 30, 2004 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: February 11, 2015 (vs. Burnley)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 ( 2012-13 )

1 ( )

Golden Boots: 2 ( 2011-12 , 2012-13 )

2 ( , )

PFA Team of the Year: 2 ( 2011-12 , 2012-13 )

2 ( , )

Player of the Month: (Nov 2005, Oct 2009, Oct 2011, Dec 2012, April 2013)



© Imago

Goals: 145

Appearances: 342

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 47

Overall goal contributions: 192 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 2014-2025

Clubs: Leicester City (144 goals in 341 games)

Highest-scoring season: 24 goals (36 games, 2015-16)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: September 21, 2014 (vs. Manchester United)

Last goal: May 18, 2025 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 ( 2015-16 )

1 ( )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 2019-20 )

1 ( )

Player of the Season: 1 ( 2015-16 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 2 ( 2015-16 , 2019-20 )

2 ( , )

Player of the Month: 4 (Oct 2015, Nov 2015, April 2019, Oct 2019)



© Reuters

Goals: 127

Appearances: 288

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

Assists: 58

Overall goal contributions: 185 (0.64 per game)

Years active: 1997-2007

Clubs: Leeds United (34 goals in 69 games) Chelsea (69 goals in 136 games) Middlesbrough (22 goals in 58 games) Charlton Athletic (2 goals in 25 games)

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals (35 games, 2000-01 & 2001-02)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 9, 1997 (vs. Arsenal)

Last goal: January 13, 2007 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Awards:

© Imago

Goals: 127

Appearances: 332

Ratio: 0.38 goals per game

Assists: 71

Overall goal contributions: 198 (0.60 per game)

Years active: 2015-2025

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur (127 goals in 332 games)

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals (35 games, 2021-22)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: September 20, 2015 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: March 9, 2025 (vs. Bournemouth)

Awards:



Golden Boots: 1 ( 2021-22 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 1 (<2020-21)

1 (<2020-21)

Player of the Month: 4 (Sept 2016, April 2017, Oct 2020, Sept 2023)



© Reuters

Goals: 126

Appearances: 349

Ratio: 0.36 goals per game

Assists: 37

Overall goal contributions: 163 (0.47 per game)

Years active: 1999-2012

Clubs: Coventry City (12 goals in 31 games) Leeds United (13 goals in 46 games) Tottenham Hotspur (91 goals in 238 games) Liverpool (5 goals in 19 games) West Ham United (2 goals in 9 games) Aston Villa (3 goals in 6 games)

Highest-scoring season: 16 goals (36 games, 2005-06)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 21, 1999 (vs. Derby County)

Last goal: February 5, 2012 (vs. Newcastle United)

Awards:



Player of the Month: 3 (Aug 1999, Jan 2001, April 2007)



Goals: 125

Appearances: 364

Ratio: 0.34 goals per game

Assists: 48

Overall goal contributions: 173 (0.48 per game)

Years active: 1997-2014

Clubs: Arsenal (23 goals in 65 games) Liverpool (4 goals in 20 games) Manchester City (37 goals in 89 games) Bolton Wanderers (21 goals in 53 games) Chelsea (38 goals in 125 games) West Bromwich Albion (2 goals in 12 games)

Highest-scoring season: 19 goals (37 games, 2008-09)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: November 9, 1997 (vs. Manchester United)

Last goal: December 28, 2013 (vs. West Ham United)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 2 ( 1997-98 , 2009-10 )

2 ( , )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 2008-09 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 2 ( 1998-99 , 2008-09 )

2 ( , )

Player of the Month: 2 (Feb 1999, Nov 2008)



Goals: 123

Appearances: 375

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

Assists: 50

Overall goal contributions: 173 (0.46 per game)

Years active: 1992-2009

Clubs: Aston Villa (60 goals in 179 games) Manchester United (48 goals in 96 games) Blackburn Rovers (12 goals in 60 games) Birmingham City (2 goals in 13 games) Sunderland (1 goal in 27 games)

Highest-scoring season: 20 goals (32 games, 1999-00)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: September 5, 1992 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: November 24, 2007 (vs. Everton)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 3 ( 1998-99 , 1999-00 , 2000-01 )

3 ( , , )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 1998-99 )

1 ( )

Player of the Season: 1 ( 1998-99 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 1 ( 1998-99 )

1 ( )

Player of the Month: 3 (Feb 1996, Jan 1999, March 2000)



Goals: 123

Appearances: 396

Ratio: 0.31 goals per game

Assists: 65

Overall goal contributions: 188 (0.47 per game)

Years active: 2012-Present

Clubs: Liverpool (18 goals in 95 games) Manchester City (91 goals in 225 games) Chelsea (13 goals in 59 games) Arsenal (0 goals in 16 games)

Highest-scoring season: 20 goals (33 games, 2019-20)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: October 20, 2012 (vs. Reading)

Last goal: May 19, 2024 (vs. Bournemouth)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 4 ( 2017-18 , 2018-19 , 2020-21 , 2021-22 )

4 ( , , , )

PFA Team of the Year: 1 ( 2018-19 )

1 ( )

Player of the Month: 3 (Aug 2016, Nov 2018, Dec 2021)



© Reuters

Goals: 121

Appearances: 278

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

Assists: 35

Overall goal contributions: 156 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 2011-2022

Clubs: Chelsea (8 goals in 36 games) West Bromwich Albion (17 goals in 35 games) Everton (68 goals in 141 games) Manchester United (28 goals in 66 games)

Highest-scoring season: 25 goals (37 games, 2016-17)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 18, 2012 (vs. Liverpool)

Last goal: May 11, 2022 (vs. Leeds United)

Awards:



PFA Team of the Year: 1 ( 2016-17 )

1 ( )

Player of the Month: 1 (March 2017)



Goals: 120

Appearances: 504

Ratio: 0.24 goals per game

Assists: 92

Overall goal contributions: 212 (0.42 per game)

Years active: 1998-2015

Clubs: Liverpool (120 goals in 504 games)

Highest-scoring season: 16 goals (31 games, 2008-09)

Hat-tricks: 2

First goal: December 5, 1999 (vs. Sheffield Wednesday)

Last goal: May 24, 2015 (vs. Stoke City)

Awards:



PFA Team of the Year: 8 ( 2000-01 , 2003-04 , 2004-05 , 2005-06 , 2006-07 , 2007-08 , 2008-09 , 2013-14 )

8 ( , , , , , , , )

Player of the Month: 6 (March 2001, March 2003, Dec 2004, April 2006, March 2009, March 2014)



© Reuters

Goals: 113

Appearances: 213

Ratio: 0.53 goals per game

Assists: 22

Overall goal contributions: 135 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 1992-1999

Clubs: Arsenal (104 goals in 191 games) West Ham United (9 goals in 22 games)

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals (39 games, 1993-94 & 35 games, 1996-97)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: August 23, 1992 (vs. Liverpool)

Last goal: April 24, 1999 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 ( 1997-98 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 2 ( 1992-93 , 1996-97 )

2 ( , )

Player of the Month: 1 (Nov 1996)



© Reuters

Goals: 111

Appearances: 263

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 38

Overall goal contributions: 149 (0.57 per game)

Years active: 2014-2022

Clubs: Southampton (21 goals in 67 games) Liverpool (90 goals in 196 games)

Highest-scoring season: 22 goals (36 games, 2018-19)

Hat-tricks: 2

First goal: October 25, 2014 (vs. Stoke City)

Last goal: May 22, 2022 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 ( 2019-20 )

1 ( )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 2018-19 )

1 ( )

PFA Team of the Year: 4 ( 2016-17 , 2018-19 , 2019-20 , 2021-22 )

4 ( , , , )

Player of the Month: 3 (Aug 2017, March 2019, Nov 2019)



© Reuters

Goals: 111

Appearances: 312

Ratio: 0.36 goals per game

Assists: 40

Overall goal contributions: 151 (0.48 per game)

Years active: 1992-2004 Clubs: Manchester United (2 goals in 12 games) Coventry City (61 goals in 145 games) Aston Villa (48 goals in 155 games)

Highest-scoring season: 18 goals (36 games, 1997-98)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 24, 1992 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: January 31, 2004 (vs. Leicester City)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 1 ( 1992-93 )

1 ( )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 1997-98 )

1 ( )

Player of the Month: 2 (Jan 1998, Nov 1998)



© Reuters

Goals: 110

Appearances: 516

Ratio: 0.21 goals per game

Assists: 53

Overall goal contributions: 163 (0.32 per game)

Years active: 1995-2012

Clubs: Leicester City (33 goals in 124 games) Liverpool (39 goals in 150 games) Birmingham City (14 goals in 68 games) Wigan Athletic (15 goals in 82 games) Aston Villa (9 goals in 92 games)

Highest-scoring season: 14 goals (36 games, 2000-01)

Hat-tricks: 1

First goal: August 21, 1996 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: August 20, 2011 (vs. Blackburn Rovers)

Goals: 109

Appearances: 632

Ratio: 0.17 goals per game

Assists: 162

Overall goal contributions: 271 (0.43 per game)

Years active: 1992-2014 Clubs: Manchester United (109 goals in 632 games)

Highest-scoring season: 13 goals (38 games, 1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 0

First goal: August 29, 1992 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Last goal: February 23, 2013 (vs. Queens Park Rangers)

Awards:

© Reuters

Goals: 108

Appearances: 468

Ratio: 0.23 goals per game

Assists: 58

Overall goal contributions: 166 (0.35 per game)

Years active: 2002-2019

Clubs: Aston Villa (6 goals in 37 games) Southampton (12 goals in 27 games) Liverpool (22 goals in 85 games) Portsmouth (11 goals in 38 games) Tottenham Hotspur (12 goals in 73 games) Stoke City (45 goals in 202 games) Burnley (0 goals in 6 games)

Highest-scoring season: 12 goals (27 games, 2004-05)

Hat-tricks: 1

First goal: April 2, 2002 (vs. Newcastle United)

Last goal: May 13, 2018 (vs. Swansea City)

© Reuters

Goals: 107

Appearances: 499

Ratio: 0.21 goals per game

Assists: 55

Overall goal contributions: 162 (0.32 per game)

Years active: 1994-2013

Clubs: Manchester United (107 goals in 499 games)

Highest-scoring season: 14 goals (33 games, 2002-03)

Hat-tricks: 2

First goal: September 24, 1994 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Last goal: September 15, 2012 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 11 ( 1995-96 , 1996-97 , 1998-99 , 1999-00 , 2000-01 , 2002-03 , 2006-07 , 2007-08 , 2008-09 , 2010-11 , 2012-13 )

11 ( , , , , , , , , , , )

PFA Team of the Year: 2 ( 2002-03 , 2006-07 )

2 ( , )

Player of the Month: 4 (Jan 2003, Dec 2003, Oct 2006, Aug 2010)



© Reuters

Goals: 106

Appearances: 276

Ratio: 0.38 goals per game

Assists: 15

Overall goal contributions: 121 (0.44 per game)

Years active: 2001-2014

Clubs: Ipswich Town (1 goal in 5 games) Charlton Athletic (31 goals in 68 games) Tottenham Hotspur (18 goals in 60 games) Sunderland (32 goals in 58 games) Aston Villa (21 goals in 61 games) Fulham (3 goals in 24 games)

Highest-scoring season: 24 goals (38 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 1

First goal: April 24, 2002 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Last goal: February 9, 2014 (vs. Manchester United)

Awards:



Player of the Month: 1 (Aug 2005)



© Reuters

Goals: 104

Appearances: 254

Ratio: 0.41 goals per game

Assists: 55

Overall goal contributions: 159 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 2004-2015

Clubs: Chelsea (104 goals in 254 games)

Highest-scoring season: 29 goals (32 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 24, 2004 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: April 29, 2015 (vs. Leicester City)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 4 (2004-05, 2005-06 , 2009-10 , 2014-15 )

4 (2004-05, , , )

Golden Boots: 2 ( 2006-07 , 2009-10 )

2 ( , )

PFA Team of the Year: 2 (2006-07, 2009-10)



© Reuters

Goals: 103

Appearances: 236

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

Assists: 37

Overall goal contributions: 140 (0.59 per game)

Years active: 2003-2022

Clubs: Manchester United (103 goals in 236 games)

Highest-scoring season: 31 goals (34 games, 2007-08)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: November 1, 2003 (vs. Portsmouth)

Last goal: October 9, 2022 (vs. Everton)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 3 ( 2006-07 , 2007-08 , 2008-09 )

3 ( , , )

Golden Boots: 1 ( 2007-08 )

1 ( )

Player of the Season: 2 ( 2006-07 , 2007-08 )

2 ( , )

PFA Team of the Year: 5 ( 2005-06 , 2006-07 , 2007-08 , 2008-09 2021-22 )

5 ( , , , )

Player of the Month: 6 (Nov 2006, Dec 2006, Jan 2008, March 2008, Sept 2021, April 2022)



© Reuters

Goals: 100

Appearances: 270

Ratio: 0.37 goals per game

Assists: 63

Overall goal contributions: 163 (0.6 per game)

Years active: 1992-2002

Clubs: Southampton (100 goals in 270 games)

Highest-scoring season: 25 goals (38 games, 1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 19, 1992 (vs. Queens Park Rangers)

Last goal: May 19, 2001 (vs. Arsenal)

Awards: