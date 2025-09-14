Premier League top scorers of all time after Mohamed Salah overtakes Andy Cole

By , Editor and Matt Law, Football Editor
Top Premier League goalscorers of all time
© Imago
Sports Mole lists the all-time leading goalscorers of the Premier League era, including all 34 players to have reached at least 100 goals in the competition.

September 14, 2025 was a momentous day both collectively and individually at Turf Moor, where Burnley were ostensibly on course to hold champions Liverpool to a goalless stalemate in the wet Lancashire weather.

Try as they might, Arne Slot's men just could not break down the Clarets' defence in normal time, even when Lesley Ugochukwu took the walk of shame for two bookable offences.

However, thanks to an injury-time moment of madness from former Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri - whose arm came up as Jeremie Frimpong's cross came in - Mohamed Salah was gifted the chance to propel Liverpool to all three points from the penalty spot.

The former Chelsea and Roma man did so with customary panache, as Liverpool set a new Premier League record and Salah moved into fourth place in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts with a stunning 188 strikes, overtaking Manchester United legend Andy Cole in the process.

To commemorate Salah's latest achievement, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorers, with in-depth stats for every player to register 100 strikes or more.


Who are the top Premier League goalscorers of all time?

1. Alan Shearer (260 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 260

Appearances: 441

Ratio: 0.59 goals per game

Assists: 64

Overall goal contributions: 324 (0.73 per game)

Years active: 1992-2006

Clubs: Blackburn Rovers (112 goals in 138 games) Newcastle United (148 goals in 303 games)

Highest-scoring season: 34 goals (42 games, 1994-95)

Hat-tricks: 11

First goal: August 15, 1992 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: April 17, 2006 (vs. Sunderland)

Awards:


2. Harry Kane (213 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 213

Appearances: 320

Ratio: 0.67 goals per game

Assists: 46

Overall goal contributions: 259 (0.81 per game)

Years active: 2012-2023

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur (213 goals in 317 games) Norwich City (0 goals in 3 games)

Highest-scoring season: 30 goals (37 games, 2017-18 & 38 games, 2022-23)

Hat-tricks: 8

First goal: April 7, 2014 (vs. Sunderland)

Last goal: May 28, 2023 (vs. Leeds United)

Awards:


3. Wayne Rooney (208 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 208

Appearances: 491

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 103

Overall goal contributions: 311 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 2002-2018

Clubs: Everton (25 goals in 98 games) Manchester United (183 goals in 393 games)

Highest-scoring season: 27 goals (34 games, 2011-12)

Hat-tricks: 7

First goal: September 19, 2002 (vs. Arsenal)

Last goal: December 18, 2017 (vs. Swansea City)

Awards:


 

4. Mohamed Salah (188 goals)

© Imago

Goals: 188

Appearances: 305 

Ratio: 0.62 goals per game

Assists: 87

Overall goal contributions: 274 (0.91 per game)

Years active: 2014-Present

Clubs: Chelsea (2 goals in 13 games) Liverpool (185 goals in 291 games)

Highest-scoring season: 32 goals (36 games, 2017-18)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: March 22, 2014 (vs. Arsenal)

Last goal: September 14, 2025 (vs. Burnley)

Awards:


5. Andy Cole (187 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 187

Appearances: 414

Ratio: 0.45 goals per game

Assists: 73

Overall goal contributions: 260 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 1993-2008

Clubs: Newcastle United (43 goals in 58 games) Manchester United (93 goals in 195 games) Blackburn Rovers (27 goals in 83 games) Fulham (12 goals in 31 games) Manchester City (9 goals in 22 games) Portsmouth (3 goals in 18 games) Sunderland (0 goals in 7 games)

Highest-scoring season: 34 goals (40 games, 1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: August 21, 1993 (vs. Manchester United)

Last goal: December 30, 2006 (vs. Bolton Wanderers)

Awards:


6. Sergio Aguero (184 goals)


Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal on August 12, 2018

 

Goals: 184

Appearances: 275

Ratio: 0.67 goals per game

Assists: 47

Overall goal contributions: 231 (0.84 per game)

Years active: 2011-2021

Clubs: Manchester City (184 goals in 275 games)

Highest-scoring season: 26 goals (33 games, 2014-15)

Hat-tricks: 12

First goal: August 15, 2011 (vs. Swansea City)

Last goal: May 23, 2021 (vs. Everton)

Awards:


7. Frank Lampard (177 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 177

Appearances: 609

Ratio: 0.29 goals per game

Assists: 102

Overall goal contributions: 279 (0.49 per game)

Years active: 1996-2015

Clubs: West Ham United (24 goals in 148 games) Chelsea (147 goals in 429 games) Manchester City (6 goals in 32 games)

Highest-scoring season: 22 goals (36 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 9, 1997 (vs. Barnsley)

Last goal: May 24, 2015 (vs. Southampton)

Awards:


8. Thierry Henry (175 goals)


Thierry Henry celebrates on April 25, 2004

 

Goals: 175

Appearances: 258

Ratio: 0.68 goals per game

Assists: 74

Overall goal contributions: 249 (0.97 per game)

Years active: 1999-2012

Clubs: Arsenal (175 goals in 258 games)

Highest-scoring season: 30 goals (37 games, 2003-04)

Hat-tricks: 8

First goal: September 18, 1999 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: February 11, 2012 (vs. Sunderland)

Awards:


9. Robbie Fowler (163 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 163

Appearances: 379

Ratio: 0.43 goals per game

Assists: 39

Overall goal contributions: 202 (0.53 per game)

Years active: 1993-2008

Clubs: Liverpool (128 goals in 266 games) Leeds United (14 goals in 30 games) Manchester City (21 goals in 80 games) Blackburn Rovers (0 goals in 3 games)

Highest-scoring season: 28 goals (38 games, 1995-96)

Hat-tricks: 9

First goal: October 16, 1993 (vs. Oldham Athletic)

Last goal: February 24, 2007 (vs. Sheffield United)

Awards:


  • Player of the Month: (Dec 1995, Jan 1996)


10. Jermain Defoe (162 goals)

Jermain Defoe pictured on May 24, 2025

Goals: 162

Appearances: 496

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

Assists: 33

Overall goal contributions: 195 (0.39 per game)

Years active: 2001-2018

Clubs: West Ham United (18 goals in 74 games) Tottenham Hotspur (91 goals in 276 games) Portsmouth (15 goals in 31 games) Sunderland (34 goals in 87 games) Bournemouth (4 goals in 28 games)

Highest-scoring season: 18 goals (34 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: October 28, 2001 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Last goal: March 31, 2018 (vs. Watford)

Awards:


  • Player of the Month: (Aug 2009)


11. Michael Owen (150 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 150

Appearances: 326

Ratio: 0.46 goals per game

Assists: 31

Overall goal contributions: 181 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 1997-2013

Clubs: Liverpool (118 goals in 216 games) Newcastle United (26 goals in 71 games) Manchester United (5 goals in 31 games) Stoke City (1 goal in 8 games)

Highest-scoring season: 19 goals (29 games, 2001-02 & 35 games, 2002-03)

Hat-tricks: 8

First goal: May 6, 1997 (vs. Wimbledon)

Last goal: January 19, 2013 (vs. Swansea City)

Awards:


12. Les Ferdinand (149 goals)

Les Ferdinand pictured on December 27, 2024

Goals: 149

Appearances: 351

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 49

Overall goal contributions: 198 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 1992-2004

Clubs: Queens Park Rangers (60 goals in 110 games) Newcastle United (41 goals in 68 games) Tottenham Hotspur (33 goals in 118 games) West Ham United (2 goals in 14 games) Leicester City (12 goals in 29 games) Bolton Wanderers (1 goal in 12 games)

Highest-scoring season: 25 goals (37 games, 1995-96)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 19, 1992 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: September 11, 2004 (vs. Manchester United)

Awards:


13. Teddy Sheringham (146 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 146

Appearances: 418

Ratio: 0.35 goals per game

Assists: 76

Overall goal contributions: 222 (0.53 per game)

Years active: 1992-2006

Clubs: Nottingham Forest (1 goal in 3 games) Tottenham Hotspur (97 goals in 236 games) Manchester United (31 goals in 104 games) Portsmouth (9 goals in 32 games) West Ham United (8 goals in 43 games)

Highest-scoring season: 21 goals (38 games, 1992-93)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 16, 1992 (vs. Liverpool)

Last goal: December 26, 2006 (vs. Portsmouth)

Awards:


14. Robin van Persie (144 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 144

Appearances: 280

Ratio: 0.51 goals per game

Assists: 53

Overall goal contributions: 197 (0.70 per game)

Years active: 2004-2015

Clubs: Arsenal (96 goals in 194 games) Manchester United (48 goals in 86 games)

Highest-scoring season: 30 goals (38 games, 2011-12)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: October 30, 2004 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: February 11, 2015 (vs. Burnley)

Awards:


  • Premier League titles: 1 (2012-13)

  • Golden Boots: 2 (2011-12, 2012-13)

  • PFA Team of the Year: 2 (2011-12, 2012-13)

  • Player of the Month: (Nov 2005, Oct 2009, Oct 2011, Dec 2012, April 2013)


=. Jamie Vardy (144 goals)



© Imago

Goals: 145

Appearances: 342

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 47

Overall goal contributions: 192 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 2014-2025

Clubs: Leicester City (144 goals in 341 games)

Highest-scoring season: 24 goals (36 games, 2015-16)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: September 21, 2014 (vs. Manchester United)

Last goal: May 18, 2025 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Awards:


  • Premier League titles: 1 (2015-16)

  • Golden Boots: 1 (2019-20)

  • Player of the Season: 1 (2015-16)

  • PFA Team of the Year: 2 (2015-16, 2019-20)

  • Player of the Month: 4 (Oct 2015, Nov 2015, April 2019, Oct 2019)


16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (127 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 127

Appearances: 288

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

Assists: 58

Overall goal contributions: 185 (0.64 per game)

Years active: 1997-2007

Clubs: Leeds United (34 goals in 69 games) Chelsea (69 goals in 136 games) Middlesbrough (22 goals in 58 games) Charlton Athletic (2 goals in 25 games)

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals (35 games, 2000-01 & 2001-02)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 9, 1997 (vs. Arsenal)

Last goal: January 13, 2007 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Awards:


17. Son Heung-min (127 goals)



© Imago

Goals: 127

Appearances: 332

Ratio: 0.38 goals per game

Assists: 71

Overall goal contributions: 198 (0.60 per game)

Years active: 2015-2025

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur (127 goals in 332 games)

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals (35 games, 2021-22)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: September 20, 2015 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: March 9, 2025 (vs. Bournemouth)

Awards:


  • Golden Boots: 1 (2021-22)

  • PFA Team of the Year: 1 (<2020-21)

  • Player of the Month: 4 (Sept 2016, April 2017, Oct 2020, Sept 2023)


18. Robbie Keane (126 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 126

Appearances: 349

Ratio: 0.36 goals per game

Assists: 37

Overall goal contributions: 163 (0.47 per game)

Years active: 1999-2012

Clubs: Coventry City (12 goals in 31 games) Leeds United (13 goals in 46 games) Tottenham Hotspur (91 goals in 238 games) Liverpool (5 goals in 19 games) West Ham United (2 goals in 9 games) Aston Villa (3 goals in 6 games)

Highest-scoring season: 16 goals (36 games, 2005-06)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 21, 1999 (vs. Derby County)

Last goal: February 5, 2012 (vs. Newcastle United)

Awards:


  • Player of the Month: 3 (Aug 1999, Jan 2001, April 2007)


19. Nicolas Anelka (125 goals)

Nicolas Anelka played for Liverpool during a six-month loan spell

Goals: 125

Appearances: 364

Ratio: 0.34 goals per game

Assists: 48

Overall goal contributions: 173 (0.48 per game)

Years active: 1997-2014

Clubs: Arsenal (23 goals in 65 games) Liverpool (4 goals in 20 games) Manchester City (37 goals in 89 games) Bolton Wanderers (21 goals in 53 games) Chelsea (38 goals in 125 games) West Bromwich Albion (2 goals in 12 games)

Highest-scoring season: 19 goals (37 games, 2008-09)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: November 9, 1997 (vs. Manchester United)

Last goal: December 28, 2013 (vs. West Ham United)

Awards:


20. Dwight Yorke (123 goals)

Dwight Yorke of Trinidad and Tobago pictured on November 28, 2022

Goals: 123

Appearances: 375

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

Assists: 50

Overall goal contributions: 173 (0.46 per game)

Years active: 1992-2009

Clubs: Aston Villa (60 goals in 179 games) Manchester United (48 goals in 96 games) Blackburn Rovers (12 goals in 60 games) Birmingham City (2 goals in 13 games) Sunderland (1 goal in 27 games)

Highest-scoring season: 20 goals (32 games, 1999-00)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: September 5, 1992 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: November 24, 2007 (vs. Everton)

Awards:


21. Raheem Sterling (123 goals)


Arsenal's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring on September 25, 2024

 

Goals: 123

Appearances: 396

Ratio: 0.31 goals per game

Assists: 65

Overall goal contributions: 188 (0.47 per game)

Years active: 2012-Present

Clubs: Liverpool (18 goals in 95 games) Manchester City (91 goals in 225 games) Chelsea (13 goals in 59 games) Arsenal (0 goals in 16 games)

Highest-scoring season: 20 goals (33 games, 2019-20)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: October 20, 2012 (vs. Reading)

Last goal: May 19, 2024 (vs. Bournemouth)

Awards:


22. Romelu Lukaku (121 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 121

Appearances: 278

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

Assists: 35

Overall goal contributions: 156 (0.56 per game)

Years active: 2011-2022

Clubs: Chelsea (8 goals in 36 games) West Bromwich Albion (17 goals in 35 games) Everton (68 goals in 141 games) Manchester United (28 goals in 66 games)

Highest-scoring season: 25 goals (37 games, 2016-17)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 18, 2012 (vs. Liverpool)

Last goal: May 11, 2022 (vs. Leeds United)

Awards:


  • PFA Team of the Year: 1 (2016-17)

  • Player of the Month: 1 (March 2017)


23. Steven Gerrard (120 goals)

Steven Gerrard playing for Liverpool, August 3, 1999

Goals: 120

Appearances: 504

Ratio: 0.24 goals per game

Assists: 92

Overall goal contributions: 212 (0.42 per game)

Years active: 1998-2015

Clubs: Liverpool (120 goals in 504 games)

Highest-scoring season: 16 goals (31 games, 2008-09)

Hat-tricks: 2

First goal: December 5, 1999 (vs. Sheffield Wednesday)

Last goal: May 24, 2015 (vs. Stoke City)

Awards:


24. Ian Wright (113 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 113

Appearances: 213

Ratio: 0.53 goals per game

Assists: 22

Overall goal contributions: 135 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 1992-1999

Clubs: Arsenal (104 goals in 191 games) West Ham United (9 goals in 22 games)

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals (39 games, 1993-94 & 35 games, 1996-97)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: August 23, 1992 (vs. Liverpool)

Last goal: April 24, 1999 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Awards:


  • Premier League titles: 1 (1997-98)

  • PFA Team of the Year: 2 (1992-93, 1996-97)

  • Player of the Month: 1 (Nov 1996)


25. Sadio Mane (111 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 111

Appearances: 263

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

Assists: 38

Overall goal contributions: 149 (0.57 per game)

Years active: 2014-2022

Clubs: Southampton (21 goals in 67 games) Liverpool (90 goals in 196 games)

Highest-scoring season: 22 goals (36 games, 2018-19)

Hat-tricks: 2

First goal: October 25, 2014 (vs. Stoke City)

Last goal: May 22, 2022 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Awards:


26. Dion Dublin (111 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 111

Appearances: 312

Ratio: 0.36 goals per game

Assists: 40

Overall goal contributions: 151 (0.48 per game)

Years active: 1992-2004 Clubs: Manchester United (2 goals in 12 games) Coventry City (61 goals in 145 games) Aston Villa (48 goals in 155 games)

Highest-scoring season: 18 goals (36 games, 1997-98)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 24, 1992 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: January 31, 2004 (vs. Leicester City)

Awards:


  • Premier League titles: 1 (1992-93)

  • Golden Boots: 1 (1997-98)

  • Player of the Month: 2 (Jan 1998, Nov 1998)


27. Emile Heskey (110 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 110

Appearances: 516

Ratio: 0.21 goals per game

Assists: 53

Overall goal contributions: 163 (0.32 per game)

Years active: 1995-2012

Clubs: Leicester City (33 goals in 124 games) Liverpool (39 goals in 150 games) Birmingham City (14 goals in 68 games) Wigan Athletic (15 goals in 82 games) Aston Villa (9 goals in 92 games)

Highest-scoring season: 14 goals (36 games, 2000-01)

Hat-tricks: 1

First goal: August 21, 1996 (vs. Southampton)

Last goal: August 20, 2011 (vs. Blackburn Rovers)


28. Ryan Giggs (109 goals)

Goals: 109

Appearances: 632

Ratio: 0.17 goals per game

Assists: 162

Overall goal contributions: 271 (0.43 per game)

Years active: 1992-2014 Clubs: Manchester United (109 goals in 632 games)

Highest-scoring season: 13 goals (38 games, 1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 0

First goal: August 29, 1992 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Last goal: February 23, 2013 (vs. Queens Park Rangers)

Awards:


29. Peter Crouch (108 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 108

Appearances: 468

Ratio: 0.23 goals per game

Assists: 58

Overall goal contributions: 166 (0.35 per game)

Years active: 2002-2019

Clubs: Aston Villa (6 goals in 37 games) Southampton (12 goals in 27 games) Liverpool (22 goals in 85 games) Portsmouth (11 goals in 38 games) Tottenham Hotspur (12 goals in 73 games) Stoke City (45 goals in 202 games) Burnley (0 goals in 6 games)

Highest-scoring season: 12 goals (27 games, 2004-05)

Hat-tricks: 1

First goal: April 2, 2002 (vs. Newcastle United)

Last goal: May 13, 2018 (vs. Swansea City)


30. Paul Scholes (107 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 107

Appearances: 499

Ratio: 0.21 goals per game

Assists: 55

Overall goal contributions: 162 (0.32 per game)

Years active: 1994-2013

Clubs: Manchester United (107 goals in 499 games)

Highest-scoring season: 14 goals (33 games, 2002-03)

Hat-tricks: 2

First goal: September 24, 1994 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Last goal: September 15, 2012 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Awards:


31. Darren Bent (106 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 106

Appearances: 276

Ratio: 0.38 goals per game

Assists: 15

Overall goal contributions: 121 (0.44 per game)

Years active: 2001-2014

Clubs: Ipswich Town (1 goal in 5 games) Charlton Athletic (31 goals in 68 games) Tottenham Hotspur (18 goals in 60 games) Sunderland (32 goals in 58 games) Aston Villa (21 goals in 61 games) Fulham (3 goals in 24 games)

Highest-scoring season: 24 goals (38 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 1

First goal: April 24, 2002 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Last goal: February 9, 2014 (vs. Manchester United)

Awards:


  • Player of the Month: 1 (Aug 2005)


32. Didier Drogba (104 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 104

Appearances: 254

Ratio: 0.41 goals per game

Assists: 55

Overall goal contributions: 159 (0.63 per game)

Years active: 2004-2015

Clubs: Chelsea (104 goals in 254 games)

Highest-scoring season: 29 goals (32 games, 2009-10)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 24, 2004 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: April 29, 2015 (vs. Leicester City)

Awards:


33. Cristiano Ronaldo (103 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 103

Appearances: 236

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

Assists: 37

Overall goal contributions: 140 (0.59 per game)

Years active: 2003-2022

Clubs: Manchester United (103 goals in 236 games)

Highest-scoring season: 31 goals (34 games, 2007-08)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: November 1, 2003 (vs. Portsmouth)

Last goal: October 9, 2022 (vs. Everton)

Awards:


34. Matt Le Tissier (100 goals)



© Reuters

Goals: 100

Appearances: 270

Ratio: 0.37 goals per game

Assists: 63

Overall goal contributions: 163 (0.6 per game)

Years active: 1992-2002

Clubs: Southampton (100 goals in 270 games)

Highest-scoring season: 25 goals (38 games, 1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 4

First goal: August 19, 1992 (vs. Queens Park Rangers)

Last goal: May 19, 2001 (vs. Arsenal)

Awards:


  • PFA Team of the Year: 1 (1994-95)

  • Player of the Month: 2 (Dec 1994, Oct 1996)

ID:538118:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect75953:
Written by
Barney Corkhill
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister pictured on April 13, 2025
Read Next:
Liverpool lynchpins and Chelsea duo: Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alan Shearer Harry Kane Wayne Rooney Mohamed Salah Son Heung-min Raheem Sterling Arne Slot Jamie Vardy Ange Postecoglou Romelu Lukaku Dwight Yorke Jermain Defoe Robbie Fowler Thierry Henry Nicolas Anelka Robbie Keane Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Michael Owen Paul Scholes Cristiano Ronaldo Frank Lampard Ryan Giggs Andy Cole Sergio Aguero Erling Haaland Luis Suarez Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!