Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Antoine Semenyo's Cherries draw with relegation favourites

Burnley breathed some life into their fight for Premier League survival on Saturday when they earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Both teams came into this contest on the back of a seven-game winless run, and the first 45, with a total of zero shots on target between the teams, highlighted problems for each side.

That being said, Scott Parker's Clarets failed to produce a single effort at all in the opening period, though Jaidon Anthony had the ball in the back of the net moments before the interval, only to see the goal ruled out as Josh Laurent was offside in the build-up.

Laurent's day then went from bad to worse in the second half when his slip gave the ball away to Cherries talisman Antoine Semenyo, who rifled a powerful strike into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box.

However, while Bournemouth continued to enjoy the majority of possession, they were unable to consolidate their lead, and were eventually undone by a 90th-minute header from Burnley substitute Armando Broja.

Marcos Senesi had the chance to rescue the victory for Andoni Iraola's men, but he failed to hit the target with a header of his own, nodding over from close range in stoppage time.

Bournemouth thought that Semenyo's eighth league goal of the season would be enough to see them collect all three points against one of the top-flight's favourites for relegation, but the fact that they could not find a second proved costly.

Iraola's Cherries have now gone eight matches without winning, a dire run considering their excellent start to the campaign, and if the south-coast club are to lose Semenyo in January, then their European dream may remain just that.

For now, Saturday's hosts are 14th in the table with 22 points, five behind fifth-placed Sunderland.

As for Burnley, they will be delighted with this result, and Parker will be relieved to have brought his side's seven-game losing streak to an end.

However, while the Clarets were unlucky against Fulham last weekend, they were arguably fortunate on Saturday given that they did not manage a single shot until the 87th minute.

In any case, Burnley sit 19th in the Premier League, though the gap of five points to 17th-placed Leeds United does not look insurmountable with 21 games to play.

44th min: Jaidon Anthony (Burnley) offside goal

The linesman raises the flag immediately after Anthony hits the back of the net, and after a VAR check deems that the ball did not come off David Brooks, the decision of offside on Laurent is ratified.

67th min: Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley (Antoine Semenyo)

Burnley recover possession on the edge of their own box, but Laurent slips as he tries to clear downfield.

Unfortunately for the Clarets midfielder, his error sees the ball roll nicely to Semenyo, who expertly places a strike into the bottom-right corner from just beyond the left-hand side of the 18-yard line.

90th min: Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley (Armando Broja)

Following a short corner, substitute Marcus Edwards cuts inside and whips a fantastic inswinging cross into the Bournemouth box from the right flank.

Broja rises highest to meet the ball, and heads home a dramatic late equaliser for Burnley!

90+3 mins: Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) big chance missed

The Cherries have a corner of their own in stoppage time, but unfortunately for Iraola's side, Senesi's close-range header rises over the bar after Semenyo's flick on.

In a game of few moments, Semenyo was able to break the deadlock with a brilliant goal midway through the second half.

Unfortunately for the forward, his contribution did not see Bournemouth walk away with a victory, though he came close to assisting a stoppage-time winner for Senesi.

Possession: Bournemouth 65%-35% Burnley

Shots: Bournemouth 16-4 Burnley

Shots on target: Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley

Corners: Bournemouth 5-3 Burnley

Fouls: Bournemouth 11-11 Burnley

Burnley's last eight Premier League games:



LLLLLLLD



Bournemouth will travel to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium next Saturday, while Burnley will welcome Everton to Turf Moor on the same day, hoping to add to their tally once again.