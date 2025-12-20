Preview: South Africa vs Angola - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 Dec 2025 22:43

South Africa and Angola open their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaigns on Monday, December 22, 2025, when they meet in Group B at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

The two sides are drawn alongside Egypt and Zimbabwe, with each entering the continent’s flagship tournament carrying distinct objectives and expectations.

Match preview

Head coach Hugo Broos will reach a personal milestone on Monday as he takes charge of his 50th match as South Africa manager, leading Bafana Bafana into their 12th appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals after first qualifying in 1996 and missing only the 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2021 editions.

South Africa’s most recent AFCON outing came at the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast, where they finished third after defeating DR Congo on penalties in the third-place playoff following a semi-final defeat to Nigeria.

Bafana Bafana secured qualification for AFCON 2025 by finishing top of their qualifying group, with a run of consistent performances that highlighted their defensive organisation and tactical discipline under Broos.

In their last nine matches across World Cup Qualifying and friendlies, South Africa recorded six wins and three draws, since their awarded 3-0 defeat to Lesotho.

That sequence included victories over Zambia and Rwanda, along with draws against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

South Africa’s AFCON pedigree includes lifting the trophy on home soil in 1996, and although they have not repeated that success, their podium finish in Ivory Coast reinforced their status as credible contenders heading into the group stage.

The two sides have met 19 times across all competitions, with South Africa claiming nine wins to Angola’s four and six matches ending level, while at AFCON finals they have faced each other four times in the group stage, producing two South Africa wins and two draws.

© Imago / PA Images

Angola begin their AFCON 2025 campaign against South Africa aiming to build on recent continental progress and a strong performance at the previous edition of the tournament.

This competition marks Angola’s 10th appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, having first qualified in 1996 and returned intermittently since then.

Their most recent AFCON outing came at the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast, where the Palancas Negras reached the quarter-finals before exiting the competition against Nigeria.

Angola secured qualification for the 2025 finals by finishing top of their AFCON qualifying group, booking their place with matches to spare and showing consistency throughout the campaign.

Across their last 10 matches, Angola recorded four wins, three draws and three defeats, scoring 15 goals and conceding 13 across World Cup qualifiers, CAF competitions and international friendlies.

Angola’s AFCON history has been characterised by gradual progress rather than major honours, with quarter-final appearances in 2008, 2010 and 2023 representing their best finishes.

They also arrive with added confidence from recent regional success, having defeated South Africa 3–0 in the COSAFA Cup final in June 2025.

South Africa form (all competitions):

WDDWWW

Angola form (all competitions):

WDDLWW

Team News

© Imago © Imago

Broos has named a confirmed 25-man squad for AFCON 2025 that includes captain Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, and Sipho Chaine in goal; a defensive core featuring Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Siyabonga Ngezana and Samukelo Kabini; midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole; and attackers such as Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana and Mohau Nkota.

Oswin Appollis has been declared fully fit and available for South Africa’s opening match against Angola after limping off their recent friendly against Ghana B, with the South African FA confirming a clean bill of health for the squad.

Broos has stated the squad is largely injury-free ahead of their Group B opener, providing a boost after concerns earlier in the pre-tournament build-up.

Broos’s final 25-man squad was confirmed without veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, who was omitted amid fitness and selection decisions, though this was not described as a current injury in the day-of-match build-up.

Head coach Patrice Beaumelle has named a confirmed 28-man squad for AFCON 2025, featuring goalkeepers Neblu, Hugo Marques and Dominique; defenders Rui Modesto, Eddie Afonso, To Carneiro, Nurio Fortuna, Pedro Bondo, David Carmo, Buatu, Kialonda Gaspar and Clinton Mata; midfielders Beni Mukendi, Show, Fredy, Maestro, Kelliano and Mario Balburdia; and forwards Zito Luvumbo, Manuel Benson, Milson, Chico Banza, Gelson Dala, Randy Nteka, Ary Papel, Mabululu, Mbala Nzola and Zine.

Prominent former internationals such as Bastos, Gilberto and Andrade were omitted from Angola’s final squad, reflecting a strategic refresh under Beaumelle ahead of Group B competition.

The Palancas Negras have suffered a confirmed injury blow, with forward Zine Salvador ruled out of AFCON 2025 after sustaining an injury in club competition that will keep him sidelined for the duration of the tournament, removing a key attacking option from the squad.

Reports indicate that midfielder Show has missed recent training sessions due to a bout of flu, and his participation in the starting XI could be limited depending on his recovery, although no formal injury absence has been officially confirmed.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Ndamane, Sibisi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Appollis; Nkota, Foster

Angola possible starting lineup:

Neblu; Modesto, Carmo, Buatu, Carneiro; Show, Fredy, Maestro; Luvumbo, Mabululu, Milson

We say: South Africa 2-0 Angola

South Africa have seen their stock rise in African football and have built a reputation as one of the continent’s top teams, regularly progressing beyond the group stage in recent tournaments, a trend they will aim to continue in Morocco.

With Egypt among their opponents in Group B, South Africa are considered favourites, given the strong form and momentum they have shown in the lead-up to this tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.