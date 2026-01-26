Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Napoli: Cole Palmer, Filip Jorgensen latest

By Darren Plant | 26 Jan 2026 10:41 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 10:45

Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday night when they square off against Napoli in a pivotal Champions League fixture.

The Blues made it four wins from five under Liam Rosenior as they recorded a deserved 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

However, sitting in eighth place in the League Phase table, Chelsea are aware that they require all three points in Naples if they are to avoid a playoff tie in February.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the trip to Italy.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Napoli)

Cole Palmer has missed the last two matches, initially presumed to be due to a lingering groin issue before Rosenior revealed on Sunday that it was a thigh problem.

However, the Chelsea boss has suggested that the playmaker could return for Wednesday's fixture.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Tosin Adarabioyo will miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Blues' 2-0 win over Brentford. The centre-back is not expected to return until at least the middle of February.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Napoli)

Having been withdrawn at half time of the Pafos FC fixture last week, Filip Jorgensen was absent from the squad for the Palace showdown.

However, Rosenior has previously indicated that the Denmark international could return to the squad for the trip to Italy.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill sustained a serious knee injury and has been sidelined for Chelsea since before the season's commencement.

The centre-back is unlikely to return before the beginning of next season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Napoli)

Romeo Lavia has been sidelined since suffering another muscle injury during the early stages of the Champions League fixture at Qarabag FK on November 5.

However, as well as Rosenior confirming that he has spent time in training, Lavia also recently took to social media to indicate that he is nearing a return.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo had returned to the squad after a lengthy absence due to thigh surgery, but Rosenior revealed last week that the midfielder will be sidelined for more than a month after slipping at the club's training ground.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for this game, but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.