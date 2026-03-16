Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior addresses suggestions of changing 'too much, too early' after replacing Enzo Maresca

By Darren Plant | 16 Mar 2026 16:55

Liam Rosenior has dismissed suggestions that he has made too many changes to Chelsea's style of play in his 17 matches in charge.

Rosenior was appointed as the successor to Enzo Maresca in the first week of 2026, and positives can be taken from 10 victories being recorded in all competitions.

However, Chelsea have suffered three defeats to Arsenal, a surprise 1-0 reverse at home to Newcastle United, and are currently preparing for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain trailing 5-2 on aggregate.

With leads having also been let slip against Leeds United and Burnley, there have been justified claims that Rosenior should not have completely tried to enforce his own style of play when so little time has been spent on the training pitch.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rosenior says that he has no regrets over attempting to what has been described as 'a new style of pressing'.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rosenior attempts to justify approach to Chelsea tactics

When pushed on the matter, Rosenior hints that his intention was to give his players as much time as possible to adapt to his way of thinking.

The Englishman told reporters: "No, I think if you look at the game against PSG, the goals had nothing to do with our press. Especially the most important goal for me was the third goal. Then it goes from there.

"I think the press that we had against PSG and in other games has given us the platform of our performances. The longer you get to work at it, the better you'll be.

"It was said before, I think it's 17 games in 10 weeks. There's a lot of games to play with not much training time.

"I think the lads have given the best shot possible in terms of what I want to put into the team. If we continue in the vein that I see, I think we'll improve and get better at it."

© Imago / Mark Pain

What is Rosenior getting wrong at Chelsea?

In many instances, Chelsea have made too many individual mistakes in key moments, something that should not necessarily be blamed on Rosenior.

However, he made the wrong call to name nine of the 10 outfield players that started at Parc des Princes for the Premier League fixture with Newcastle United three days later.

Not only did many of that first XI look fatigued, players such as Andrey Santos and Marc Guiu were left on the substitutes' bench when Chelsea were chasing the game.

That approach has come at a cost, with Rosenior revealing on Monday that one of his key players is potentially facing a significant period on the sidelines with an injury sustained during the closing stages of the 1-0 defeat to the Magpies.