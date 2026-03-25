Chelsea news: NXGN 2026 features just four BlueCo players in further blow to flawed transfer strategy

By Darren Plant | 25 Mar 2026 13:09

Just four players signed by BlueCo - the owners of Chelsea and Strasbourg - feature in the 2026 NXGN Rankings.

The annual top-50 list, published by GOAL and which ranks the world's best prospects was announced on Tuesday, and it came as no surprise that Barcelona's Lamine Yamal featured in first place.

Given their well-documented transfer strategy of attempting to sign the globe's best youngsters, it was inevitable that there were some BlueCo-owned players on the list.

However, at a time when their approach to Chelsea's transfer business has come under scrutiny, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital may be further concerned that just four of their starlets are regarded among the world's elite.

Estevao Willian is ranked in second place behind Yamal, reward for his record-breaking exploits in Brazil before making a faster-than-expected transition to European football.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite positives that can be drawn from that acquisition, just three more players featuring among the other 49 spots will only lead to more question marks over a strategy that has contributed to Chelsea now only be viewed as underdogs to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Which Chelsea players were named in 2026 NXGN list?

Chelsea have another player in the top 10 in the form of Geovany Quenda, who will move to Stamford Bridge from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

The £34.5m addition - who is ranked in ninth position - has contributed three goals and six assists from 10 starts and eight substitute outings from wide positions in Primeira Liga and the Champions League this campaign.

Meanwhile, Kendry Paez still features as high as 20th, despite failing to hold down a regular place on loan at Strasbourg during the first half of 2025-26.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Paez has now made the temporary switch to Argentine giants River Plate, where he has made two starts and three substitute outings since the middle of February.

Kairat Almaty starlet Dastan Satpaev is the other BlueCo-owned player on the list, the 17-year-old due to move to Chelsea for £3.5m in the summer.

The forward, who does not turn 18 until August, is already being tipped to be Kazakhstan's greatest-ever player, and has been ranked in 43rd spot in these listings.

Despite his young age, the teenager has already amassed 20 goals and eight assists from 46 appearances.

He also benefitted from making five outings in the Champions League during 2025-26, including an appearance against Real Madrid and scoring in a fixture versus Copenhagen.