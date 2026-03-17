Arsenal transfer news: Gunners show 'little intention' of selling defender by four Italian clubs

By Ben Sully | 17 Mar 2026 00:40 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 00:42

Arsenal reportedly have no plans to sell defender Riccardo Calafiori amid interest from four Italian clubs.

Calafiori has made 57 competitive appearances since he completed a move from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

Despite having three years left on his contract, Calafiori is now being linked with a move back to Italy ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Serie A leaders Inter Milan are among four Italian clubs keeping tabs on Calafiori's situation at the Emirates Stadium.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Arsenal outline clear Calafiori transfer stance

The 23-year-old is also attracting interest from Inter's local rivals AC Milan, as well as Napoli and Juventus.

However, the same report claims that the Gunners have 'little intention' of selling the left-footed defender this summer.

Arsenal's clear transfer stance is shared by manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

From the player's perspective, Calafiori is content with life at Arsenal and has no intention of pushing for a move away in the upcoming transfer window.

© Imago / Sportimage

What is Calafiori's playing situation at Arsenal?

Calafiori is considered a useful member of the Arsenal squad due to his ability to operate as a central defender and as a left-back.

That said, the Italy international has faced fresh competition following Piero Hincapie's arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

As a result, he is by no means a guaranteed starter in Arteta's side and probably could earn more minutes at the likes of Inter and AC Milan.

However, he is above Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order and is still earning enough playing time to keep him satisfied, even if it's not always as a starter.