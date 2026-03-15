Arsenal lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted XI for Champions League second leg including Bukayo Saka experiment

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 10:47

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta could once again test out the Bukayo Saka number 10 experiment in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayer Leverkusen.

The England international was found wanting in last week's 1-1 draw in the first leg, in which Noni Madueke won the equalising penalty for Kai Havertz following his second-half introduction.

Arteta kept faith with Saka in the weekend's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, shifting Madueke out to the left in place of Gabriel Martinelli as Eberechi Eze tried to pull the creative strings again.

However, the latter flattered to deceive - not for the first time in recent weeks - so Arteta could very well deploy Saka centrally, as he did in the closing stages of Saturday's victory after Max Dowman's introduction.

The latter did not only become the Premier League's youngest scorer of all time against Everton, but also changed the game completely, although he should not come into consideration for a start just yet.

As a result, Madueke could be stationed on his favoured right flank, with Saka operating centrally and Martinelli restored to the left-hand side; Leandro Trossard is still an injury doubt, as is Martin Odegaard.

Havertz was rewarded for his first-leg heroics with a start on Saturday too, but the German was found wanting, so expect Viktor Gyokeres to spearhead the charge once again.

Further back, Jurrien Timber sustained a fresh injury blow in the victory over Everton, and with Ben White out of favour, Cristhian Mosquera should be primed to start in defence.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Saka, Martinelli; Gyokeres