Arsenal suffer inevitable new injury blow in Everton clash - Mikel Arteta is to blame

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 18:24

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber was forced off in the first half of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton, in what was an injury waiting to happen for the Gunners.

The Netherlands international kept his place in the first XI for the visit of the Toffees, despite his deputy Ben White returning from a knock against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

White was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Leverkusen in the first leg of Arsenal's Champions League last-16 tie, in which Timber completed the full 90 minutes.

Even with just three days to recover before the visit of Leverkusen in the second leg, Arteta kept his faith in Timber rather than promoting White or Cristhian Mosquera to the first XI.

However, the Spaniard's selection call backfired, as Timber sustained an unspecified injury early on and eventually had to call it quits after trying to continue.

Interestingly, Arteta selected Mosquera to replace Timber at right-back rather than White, as the former Valencia man joined William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori in defence.

Is Mikel Arteta to blame for new Jurrien Timber injury?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arteta will no doubt be pressed for an update on Timber's injury post-game, although the Gunners boss is unlikely to give anything away, regardless of whether he has further information or not.

The defender may very well have only suffered a small knock and could return in time to face Leverkusen in midweek, but if not, Arteta must cop some of the blame for his new issue.

One of the most over-worked players in the Arsenal squad, Timber had played the second-most minutes of any outfielder for the Gunners in 2025-26 before kickoff on Saturday with 3,271, only behind Martin Zubimendi's 3,343.

If White was not fit enough to start or even play, it would have made little sense including him on the bench while omitting a fully-fit Christian Norgaard, who was Arsenal's 12th man once again on Saturday.

Is Ben White at risk of Arsenal exit this summer?

© Imago / Sportimage

Arteta can be forgiven for being especially careful over White, who has only just returned from an all-too familiar injury and was also the victim of a hamstring problem over the winter.

However, the Englishman was on the bench in Leverkusen and on the bench again today, suggesting that he has passed the necessary fitness tests and is available for selection.

Arteta selecting Mosquera over White at right-back speaks volumes, though, as the latter was far from convincing against Mansfield Town in Arsenal's nervy FA Cup victory last weekend.

Unless White is still feeling the effects of that knock - unlikely given he is in the squad and Norgaard was not - Arteta may have simply lost trust in the former England international.

If so, do not be surprised to see offers considered for White in the summer transfer window, especially as his contract only runs until the end of next season.