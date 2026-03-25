Nottingham Forest transfer news: West Ham United, Italian giants 'providing competition' in striker pursuit

By Darren Plant | 25 Mar 2026 11:47

Nottingham Forest reportedly face fierce competition in the race to sign Bologna forward Santiago Castro.

The Tricky Trees are currently focused on matters on the pitch, particularly in the Premier League as they bid to move clear of the relegation zone.

However, Vitor Pereira's side are also preparing for a Europa League quarter-final with Porto. Winning the competition would result in qualification for the Champions League in 2026-27.

Facing the possibility of three different scenarios playing out over the coming months, Forest are not necessarily in a position where they can finalise any plans for the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, as per Tuttosport, Forest are one of a number of teams who are monitoring the progression of Castro.

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Forest to face Castro competition

The report alleges that Forest have already registered an interest in Castro, who has established himself as one of Bologna's star players.

Castro has contributed nine goals and three assists in Serie A and the Europa League this season, also helping Bologna to the quarter-finals of the latter competition.

Although he is on a lengthy drought in Italy's top flight, the 21-year-old chipped in with a goal and an assist in the recent 4-3 win over Roma on the continental scene.

West Ham United are another struggling Premier League team said to be interested in the Argentine, but AC Milan are admirers of his qualities.

At this point in time, Bologna are ready to demand at least €40m (£34.6m) for Castro's signature. The player has a contract in place until 2030.

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Is Castro worth his asking price?

Castro has already racked up 22 goals and 13 assists from his 95 appearances for Bologna, a respectable return given his age and the transition that he would have had to make when leaving Argentina.

On the flip side, this is a player who has only contributed two goals and one assist across 17 appearances in the Champions League and Europa League, all but one of those coming in his last outing.

That would suggest that he is far from the finished article, and teams such as Forest and West Ham should be able to find better value elsewhere.

From Forest's perspective, they already have Brazil international Igor Jesus who is yet to hit the heights expected of him, and it may be more beneficial to look for more established talent than players such as Castro.