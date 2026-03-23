Igor Tudor future: Tottenham find "perfect" opportunity amid fears of relegation from Premier League after Nottingham Forest

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Mar 2026 00:05

Tottenham Hotspur view the upcoming international break as the perfect opportunity to sack Igor Tudor, the latest report has claimed.

The Londoners' top-flight status was thrown further into jeopardy on Sunday, when they were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest.

Spurs ended the weekend in 17th place in the Premier League with just 30 points, one point above 18th-place West Ham United, who face last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break.

Interim boss Igor Tudor has now overseen five losses, one draw and one win in his seven games in charge, and his failure to win any of his five league matches has fuelled calls for him to be dismissed.

Football Insider report that Tottenham are accelerating plans to make a change in the dugout in the international break, with the pause of domestic football seen as a perfect opportunity to sack the head coach.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Harry Redknapp? Who should Tottenham appoint?

With just seven games remaining in the Premier League season, any new appointment in the dugout will have to have an immediate impact.

Former manager Harry Redknapp has been touted as a potential candidate to succeed Tudor, especially after he insisted that he would be willing to take on the job earlier in March.

Though the 79-year-old has not been in charge of a team since 2017, he is remembered fondly for his spell at Tottenham, and a feel-good factor may be enough to guide the team to safety.

© Imago

Will Spurs avoid relegation if they sack Igor Tudor?

If Tottenham are to survive this season, they will likely have to pick up points in their next three games, which come against Sunderland, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The club's last four games come against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton, and all four sides are either battling for a place in Europe or for their survival.

West Ham are projected to total 36 points, so picking up two more wins for Tottenham could be enough to secure top-flight survival, though it would depend on goal difference.

Sunderland have taken points from sides like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, while Brighton and Wolves have also picked up points against elite teams, and any new manager must avoid underestimating Spurs' upcoming opponents.