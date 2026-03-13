Tottenham next manager: Harry Redknapp breaks silence on possible Spurs return amid relegation battle

By Carter White | 13 Mar 2026 17:16

Harry Redknapp has failed to rule out a return to Tottenham Hotspur as head coach before the end of the season.

Spurs are in serious danger of dropping out of the Premier League, with pundits such as former Manchester United defender Gary Neville calling the situation in North London a 'car crash' ahead of the final nine matches.

Since the appointment of Igor Tudor as interim boss until the end of the campaign, the Lilywhites have lost four straight matches across all competitions, including three successive defeats in the top flight.

In arguably Spurs' most embarrassing loss of the horrid quartet, Atletico Madrid put one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night, smashing the Championship-bound side 5-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The assignments do not get much easier for Tudor's troops, who face a daunting trip to Anfield to face Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday, looking to record a maiden top-flight victory of 2026.

© Imago / PsnewZ

'They know where I am' - Redknapp responds to Spurs links

Following the awful start of the Tudor era at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there have been strong suggestions that Spurs could roll the managerial dice once again as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Leading the club for nearly four years between 2008 and 2012, Redknapp has been one of the names touted to replace the under-pressure Croatian boss in North London before the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at Cheltenham Festival, the 79-year-old addressed the possibility of him returning to the club, claiming: "I doubt that will happen, I cannot see myself (going back to Tottenham). They are bang in trouble I must be truthful. It is going to be tight at the bottom.

"No one is going to go in there and take incredible training sessions. They need someone to go in there and give them a lift and make them believe in themselves.

"That is all it is going to be about now a little bit of motivation. They know where I am if they need me."

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Redknapp in from the cold?

Starting his professional managerial career at Bournemouth in October 1983, Redknapp is one of the most experienced operators around, however a mid-season move to Tottenham would be highly surprising.

The 79-year-old has not stood on the touchline since a chaotic and damaging stint at Birmingham City in 2017, when he saved the Second City team from relegation to League One before trolley-dashing the team towards an eventual points deduction.

Redknapp is undoubtedly at the extreme end of the old-school crop of football managers, to the extent where it would be comical to see him in the dugout as the home head coach at the multi-billion-pound Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.