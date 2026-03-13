Premier League relegation battle: Igor Tudor slammed as Tottenham Hotspur fears grow

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Mar 2026 01:52

Gary Neville has described the situation at Tottenham Hotspur as a "car crash" following Igor Tudor's controversial decision-making in Madrid.

Spurs' season has descended into further chaos following a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Apart from needing a roaring turnaround in North London next week, the Lilywhites are currently enduring a historic slump that has seen them plummet toward the Premier League relegation zone after five consecutive losses in the league and six in all competitions.

Interim head coach Igor Tudor has suffered defeat in all four matches managed since replacing Thomas Frank, leading to intense scrutiny over his suitability for the role.

With the club winless in 11 league matches, the hierarchy are facing significant pressure to act before their top-flight status is compromised beyond repair.

Neville brands Tudor's brief Spurs tenure a "shambles"

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Neville has commented on the situation at the club, criticising the interim head coach's decisions and inability to change the mood at the capital club.

Tudor handed 22-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky his Champions League debut in place of Guglielmo Vicario, only to haul him off after 17 minutes with the side 3-0 down.

“I thought the whole thing of the last few weeks and then that, the whole thing is just a car crash, a shambles," said Neville on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast.

“The problem I had was Tudor’s interview. I think he’s got to come in there and say, ‘Look, I got this wrong, I should have left (Guglielmo) Vicario in net’, but he didn’t, he doubled down.”

The retired Man Utd right-back believes the club must make another managerial change immediately to have any hope of avoiding a shock drop to the Championship.

Igor Tudor future: Relegation fears mount for Spurs amid defensive disarray

© Imago / PsnewZ

Whether the North London club will sanction a second interim appointment this season is unclear as the threat of relegation becomes a genuine reality.

Spurs are currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table, just one point above the bottom three and have one of the poorest defensive records in the division over the last month.

The reported unhappiness within the dressing room regarding Tudor's abrasive methods suggests that the belief required for a survival scrap is currently absent.

If the board decides to move the Croatian on, they may turn to experienced heads like Harry Redknapp or Sean Dyche to provide the tactical stability needed for the final nine games.

Ex-Spurs boss Glen Hoddle recently mentioned his name in the managerial conversation, and the situation at the club has since deteriorated, although it is still uncertain whether the capital club will appoint the experienced former manager.