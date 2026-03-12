West Ham transfer news: Nine clubs chasing Crysencio Summerville as 'leading contenders' revealed

By Alexis Pereira | 12 Mar 2026 09:36

Knocked out of the Coupe de France at the quarter-final stage by Toulouse on penalties, Marseille's objective is to finish on the Ligue 1 podium to salvage their season and secure Champions League football next campaign. That is the target set for Habib Beye, Roberto De Zerbi's successor, over the final nine rounds of the season.

Alongside that sporting priority — which carries significant financial implications — the club are already showing signs of activity ahead of the summer transfer window. That, at least, is what can be inferred from information published by TeamTalk. According to the British outlet, Marseille are among nine clubs monitoring Crysencio Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville in fine form in the Premier League

The Dutch winger is enjoying an impressive season for West Ham United on the left flank. With seven goals and four assists in 27 appearances, the 24-year-old is in outstanding form — scoring seven goals and registering one assist in his last 10 outings for the Hammers.

Those contributions have been vital for a West Ham side currently sitting 18th and fighting for Premier League survival. As a result, his performances have not gone unnoticed. According to TeamTalk, Tottenham are in pole position to sign the former Leeds United man, having already considered a move for him in January.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Stiff competition in race for Crysencio Summerville

Spurs are far from alone in their pursuit. Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton and Bournemouth are all keeping a close eye on the Dutch winger ahead of the next transfer window. Beyond England, Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta and Villarreal are also interested.

Marseille and their rivals have genuine intentions of making a move next summer, according to the same source — though the French club face considerable competition from some well-established European outfits. West Ham's asking price could also prove a stumbling block, with Transfermarkt currently valuing Summerville at £25.5m.

It is worth noting that the future of the former Dutch Under-21 international is described as uncertain and will depend heavily on how West Ham's season ends. If the Hammers retain their Premier League status, they have no intention of entertaining offers — but that calculation could change entirely in the event of relegation to the Championship.