Chelsea transfer news: Axel Disasi jokes "I will get into trouble" if he opens up on Blues frustration

By Darren Plant | 10 Mar 2026 13:08

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has suggested that he is savouring every moment of his loan spell at West Ham United after his frustrating period at Stamford Bridge.

Since being frozen out by Enzo Maresca in January 2025, Disasi has not made a single competitive appearance for the Blues.

After no senior football from the back end of 2024-25, when he was at Aston Villa, to January, the Frenchman took the opportunity to sign for West Ham for the remainder of the season.

Disasi has since kick-started his career with six starts and one substitute outing in all competitions, helping West Ham move closer to escaping the Premier League relegation zone and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After the penalty-shootout triumph over Brentford on Monday night, Disasi opened up - to a certain extent - over his struggles at Chelsea.

'I could get into trouble'

As quoted by Sky Sports News, the 27-year-old joked that he "could get into trouble" if he went into depth over his time frozen out at Chelsea.

He said: "If I say everything, maybe I will get into trouble, but it was tough. It was very tough to be watching every single week, every single weekend the games on the TV.

© Imago

"I was just working, waiting for my time and that's why now I'm just enjoying because I know what it feels like to be in front of the TV and not on the pitch.

"I learned to be more patient, to stay professional, even if the circumstances were hard. I had the help of my family and they helped me a lot to stay in good shape.

"I try to enjoy every moment because I know it's not guaranteed."

Disasi key to West Ham's short-term ambitions

In five Premier League starts for West Ham, Disasi has helped Nuno Espirito Santo's side to eight points.

Aside from the 5-2 defeat to Liverpool, West Ham have conceded just once in four other top-flight games with Disasi in the team.

They now sit within one point of moving outside of the bottom three in the Premier League table, and within three points of 15th-placed Leeds United.

While there is no prospect of Disasi being reintegrated back into Chelsea's first-team squad, he has shown enough quality in his performances at the London Stadium where he will have put himself back on the radar of bigger clubs heading into the summer.