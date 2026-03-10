PSG vs. Chelsea: Luis Enrique talks up defending champions' chances of toppling Premier League giants in Champions League

By Darren Plant | 10 Mar 2026 13:46

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has claimed that he has "no doubts whatsoever" that his team can rediscover their best form.

The defending champions play host to Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

While PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, they head into this fixture having suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Monaco last week.

Although that is PSG's only defeat in five outings across all competitions, seven goals have been conceded during that time.

Speaking at the club's training ground, Luis Enrique was confident that his players were ready to turn around their indifferent form, starting versus the Premier League giants at Parc des Princes.

© Imago

Chances of PSG revival talked up by Luis Enrique

The Spaniard told reporters: "We have no doubts whatsoever. We are going into the best part of the season and we need to be able to handle the step up.

He added: "All the English teams are exceptional, top-class sides, and Chelsea we know very well from having played against them last summer.

"They have changed coach since then and some players too, but we know how difficult these games are and we will try to be ready."

"We prefer to have possession of the ball rather than our opponents, and Chelsea do so effectively. They have a very good team with international players. It will be difficult for both teams."

© Iconsport

A first Parc des Princes clash for a decade

While Chelsea may have recorded a 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final in July, they have now played at Parc des Princes since 2016.

Goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani earned PSG a 2-1 win in the first leg of that last-16 tie.

Chelsea have failed to win (D1 L2) on their last three visits to Parc des Princes, games played between 2014 and 2016.

PSG played four Premier League teams at Parc des Princes in 2024-25, beating Manchester City (4-2), Aston Villa (3-1) and Arsenal (2-1) respectively.

Although PSG lost 1-0 to Liverpool, it was a game in which they recorded 28 shots in comparison to just two from their opponents.